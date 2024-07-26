Just barely make it through NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

“Just barely make it through” resembles how I felt trying to solve this consuding clue from today’s NYT Crossword puzzle. It’s not that it was totally impossible to solve but the answer just isn’t really what it seems. At least, not at first.

This clue, “Just barely make it through,” is from the NYT’s July 25 mini crossword puzzle. If you’re fed up with trying to solve this one, I’ve got the answer.

‘Just barely make it through’ July 26 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

It’s not the only clue with a two-word answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT.

Hint 1: The answer is two words.

The answer is two words. Hint 2: It starts with an “E.”

It starts with an “E.” Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 4: It also means to scrape through.

Spoiler: Today’s clue is tricky to solve, and if you’re struggling, I’ve included the answer in the next paragraph.

The answer to “Just barely make it through” is “EKE BY.” Technically, eke by isn’t a phrase in the dictionary. However, eke means to “get with great difficulty.” So, to eke by, you’re barely getting through something. With Eight-across now solved, you can finally get on with completing the July 26 NYT mini crossword puzzle.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle (July 26): All clues and answers

Across

1A Highly praises— LAUDS

Highly praises— 6A Admit (to)— OWN UP

Admit (to)— 7A ___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef”— PADMA

___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef”— 8A Just barely make it through— EKE BY

Just barely make it through— 9A “Goose eggs”—ZEROS

Down

1D Tabloid partner of Affleck— LOPEZ

Tabloid partner of Affleck— 2D Not sleeping— AWAKE

Not sleeping— 3D ___ Armour (athletic brand)— UNDER

___ Armour (athletic brand)— 4D Disney elephant with oversized ears— DUMBO

Disney elephant with oversized ears— 5D Neuters—SPAYS

‘Just barely make it through’ clue difficulty, rated

Today’s clue, “Just barely make it through,” is quite challenging because not only is the answer (the phrase) not in the dictionary, but eke is more often combined with out (eke out). With that in mind and the fact this was two words , I’d give today’s clue a four out of five in difficulty.

Truthfully, I solved this clue by completing every other clue. Looking at the answer, I thought “What’s ekeby?” Certainly an odd word…and that’s when it hit me—it’s eke by, and it’s two words. These puzzles can be pretty confusing when the answers are a mix of one and two words. So, if you did ask yourself what ekeby was, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

