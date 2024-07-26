Neuters NYT Mini Crossword answer and hints

Both my male cats have been neutered—the poor lads. They went just over a year before the vet got out the ol’ scissors and snipped their little love sacks off. I’m sorry Pippin and Jiji. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is all about veterinary procedures.

Neuters July 26 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

Five down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with the letter “S.”

It begins with the letter “S.” Hint 2: Sterilize.

Sterilize. Hint 3: It rhymes with “pays.”

It rhymes with “pays.” Hint 4: The female version of neuters.

Right, that’s it. Stop scrolling! I’m just about to give away the answer.

Did you get it? The answer to five down in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “SPAYS.” Spaying is the term used to describe removing an animal’s ovaries and uterus, preventing them from reproducing. It’s the male form of neutered, and vets recommend the surgery for your pet’s health.

DID YOU KNOW? Spraying is typically considered a more complicated procedure than neutering. It requires surgery on internal organs.

All clues and answers for the July 26 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Highly praises — LAUDS

Highly praises — 6A Admit (to) — OWN UP

Admit (to) — 7A ___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef” — PADMA

___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef” — 8A Just barely make it through — EKE BY

Just barely make it through — 9A “Goose eggs” — ZEROS

Down

1D Tabloid partner of Affleck — LOPEZ

Tabloid partner of Affleck — 2D Not sleeping — AWAKE

Not sleeping — 3D ___ Armour (athletic brand) — UNDER

___ Armour (athletic brand) — 4D Disney elephant with oversized ears — DUMBO

Disney elephant with oversized ears — 5D Neuters — SPAYS

‘Neuters’ NYT Crossword Mini difficulty rating

I’ve had cats all my life, so I got today’s crossword clue in seconds. But I don’t blame you for struggling if you’re not an animal person. If you didn’t know what neuters meant, no wonder you didn’t guess spays. I’m giving this clue a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

How to play other word games and crosswords like the NYT Mini

When I’ve finished with the NYT Mini Crossword, I tend to head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post for more. I recommend NYT’s Strands and Spelling Bee if you want to try other word games. I seriously can’t get enough of all the brain teasers.

