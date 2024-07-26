Image Credit: Bethesda
nyt mini crossword tabloid partner of affleck clue
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Word Games

Tabloid partner of Affleck NYT Mini answers and hints

Very famous.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 05:49 am

Ben Affleck is one of the most famous Hollywood stars of the last two decades (and more), and he features in the NYT Mini Crossword courtesy of the “Tabloid partner of Affleck” clue.

He’s been Batman and played starring roles in blockbusters such as Armageddon, The Sum of all Fears, and Good Will Hunting. Ben Affleck has done it all, and the “Tabloid partner of Affleck” isn’t anyone to scoff at either.

‘Tabloid partner of Affleck’ one down NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

nyt mini crossword tabloid partner of affleck clue
Let’s give you the Lo down. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: She’s a singer.
  • Hint 2: This partner also has a double identity as an actress.
  • Hint 3: Her songs could leave you “On The Floor.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with “L.”

Coming up with clues for this one was fun, but if you still don’t know the answer, brace yourself.

You are looking for the word “LOPEZ,” as in the record-breaking singer and actress Jennifer Lopez—the much-publicized wife of actor Ben Affleck.

The couple married in 2022 after reigniting their former relationship from 20 years prior.

Did you know?

Ben Affleck was previously married to another famous Hollywood actress for over 15 years—Jennifer Garner.

Every July 26 NYT Mini Crossword answer

Across

Down

  • 1D Tabloid partner of Affleck — LOPEZ
  • 2D Not sleeping — AWAKE
  • 3D ___ Armour (athletic brand) — UNDER
  • 4D Disney elephant with oversized ears — DUMBO
  • 5D Neuters — SPAYS

‘Tabloid partner of Affleck’ July 26 NYT clue difficulty

This clue all depends on how well you know your mainstream media and entertainment, I guess. Me? I know enough pointless celebrity gossip and news thanks to social media, so this is a one out of five difficulty-wise, but I’m happy to go with a more rounded two out of five to generalize for a wider audience who have better things to do with their time.

More crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword daily, explained

As humans, we can always learn and gather more information to be better. Doing more crosswords and puzzles is a surefire way to keep the brain’s fire stoked, and there are plenty of other opportunities out there: Namely, the Washington Post, LA Times, Strands, and Spelling Bee word games.

