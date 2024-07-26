Tabloid partner of Affleck NYT Mini answers and hints

Ben Affleck is one of the most famous Hollywood stars of the last two decades (and more), and he features in the NYT Mini Crossword courtesy of the “Tabloid partner of Affleck” clue.

He’s been Batman and played starring roles in blockbusters such as Armageddon, The Sum of all Fears, and Good Will Hunting. Ben Affleck has done it all, and the “Tabloid partner of Affleck” isn’t anyone to scoff at either.

‘Tabloid partner of Affleck’ one down NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Let’s give you the Lo down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: She’s a singer.

Coming up with clues for this one was fun, but if you still don’t know the answer, brace yourself.

You are looking for the word “LOPEZ,” as in the record-breaking singer and actress Jennifer Lopez—the much-publicized wife of actor Ben Affleck.

The couple married in 2022 after reigniting their former relationship from 20 years prior.

Did you know? Ben Affleck was previously married to another famous Hollywood actress for over 15 years—Jennifer Garner.

Every July 26 NYT Mini Crossword answer

Across

1A Highly praises — LAUDS

___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef” — 8A Just barely make it through — EKEBY

Just barely make it through — 9A “Goose eggs” — ZEROS

Down

1D Tabloid partner of Affleck — LOPEZ

‘Tabloid partner of Affleck’ July 26 NYT clue difficulty

This clue all depends on how well you know your mainstream media and entertainment, I guess. Me? I know enough pointless celebrity gossip and news thanks to social media, so this is a one out of five difficulty-wise, but I’m happy to go with a more rounded two out of five to generalize for a wider audience who have better things to do with their time.

