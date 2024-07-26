Highly praises NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

Praise offers reassurance and makes us feel good about ourselves, and “Highly praises” is a clue in the NYT Mini Crossword for July 26 with a very achievable answer—I believe in you.

I have high praise for this crossword clue as it’s a thinker, but not one where you’re left kicking yourself. If you need help with one across in the NYT Mini, I have a set of hints to push you in the right direction.

‘Highly praises’ one across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Big praise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Homophone for a person of nobility.

Homophone for a person of nobility. Hint 2: There are two different vowels.

There are two different vowels. Hint 3: Not quite applauds?

Not quite applauds? Hint 4: It starts with “L.”

I’ve done all I can to help you, and I am out of hints to solve one across, so read on for the final solution.

“LAUDS” is the correct word, filling the void of one down in today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

Quite simply, laud is a synonym for praise, hail, or any other celebratory adjective used to signify the achievements or accomplishments of another. To laud another is to give them thanks and reassure them of their actions.

I laud you for taking on and overcoming this crossword!

Every July 26 NYT Mini Crossword answer

Across

1A Highly praises — LAUDS

Highly praises — 6A Admit (to) — OWN UP

Admit (to) — 7A ___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef” — PADMA

___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef” — 8A Just barely make it through — EKEBY

Just barely make it through — 9A “Goose eggs” — ZEROS

Down

1D Tabloid partner of Affleck — LOPEZ

Tabloid partner of Affleck — 2D Not sleeping — AWAKE

Not sleeping — 3D ___ Armour (athletic brand) — UNDER

___ Armour (athletic brand) — 4D Disney elephant with oversized ears — DUMBO

Disney elephant with oversized ears — 5D Neuters — SPAYS

‘Highly praises’ July 26 NYT clue difficulty

This clue is not only quite doable, but it’s not even one of the harder ones on today’s board. While there are a few different ways of giving praise (like the examples I gave), I don’t think it’s hard to solve. Fight me on this, but based on the standard of clues in the NYT Mini, it’s two out of five for me.

More crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword daily, explained

Once you’re done with the NYT Mini Crossword for July 26, don’t stop there: Seek out more challenges and earn more praise. The Washington Post and LA Times are terrific word games you need to try if you haven’t already; additionally, try Strands and Spelling Bee.

