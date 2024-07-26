Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
nyt mini crossword highly praises clue
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Highly praises NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

High praise indeed.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 05:06 am

Praise offers reassurance and makes us feel good about ourselves, and “Highly praises” is a clue in the NYT Mini Crossword for July 26 with a very achievable answer—I believe in you.

Recommended Videos

I have high praise for this crossword clue as it’s a thinker, but not one where you’re left kicking yourself. If you need help with one across in the NYT Mini, I have a set of hints to push you in the right direction.

‘Highly praises’ one across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

nyt mini crossword highly praises clue
Big praise. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: Homophone for a person of nobility.
  • Hint 2: There are two different vowels.
  • Hint 3: Not quite applauds?
  • Hint 4: It starts with “L.”

I’ve done all I can to help you, and I am out of hints to solve one across, so read on for the final solution.

LAUDS” is the correct word, filling the void of one down in today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

Quite simply, laud is a synonym for praise, hail, or any other celebratory adjective used to signify the achievements or accomplishments of another. To laud another is to give them thanks and reassure them of their actions.

I laud you for taking on and overcoming this crossword!

Every July 26 NYT Mini Crossword answer

Across

Down

  • 1D Tabloid partner of AffleckLOPEZ
  • 2D Not sleeping — AWAKE
  • 3D ___ Armour (athletic brand) — UNDER
  • 4D Disney elephant with oversized ears — DUMBO
  • 5D NeutersSPAYS

‘Highly praises’ July 26 NYT clue difficulty

This clue is not only quite doable, but it’s not even one of the harder ones on today’s board. While there are a few different ways of giving praise (like the examples I gave), I don’t think it’s hard to solve. Fight me on this, but based on the standard of clues in the NYT Mini, it’s two out of five for me.

More crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword daily, explained

Once you’re done with the NYT Mini Crossword for July 26, don’t stop there: Seek out more challenges and earn more praise. The Washington Post and LA Times are terrific word games you need to try if you haven’t already; additionally, try Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.