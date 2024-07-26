‘Goose eggs’ NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

“Goose eggs” certainly isn’t a phrase I’ve ever used or heard, and it’s one of the more troublesome clues from today’s NYT Crossword puzzle—unless you’re a diehard sports fan. If not, that’s probably why you’re here.

The “Goose eggs” clue is from the NYT’s July 26 mini crossword puzzle, and the answer may be a little surprising. Truthfully, what I thought this meant and what it actually means are two very different things. But you’ll find out about that kerfuffle later. First, here are some hints if you’d like to solve it for yourself.

‘Goose eggs’ July 26 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

It’s also a number. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with a "Z."

Hint 2: It refers to a specific score in a game or contest.

Hint 3: It's a noun.

Hint 4: It contains two vowels.

If you’re at “goose egg” for this clue, we’ve popped the answer below.

The answer to “Goose eggs” is “ZEROS.” The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines this phrase as “a score of zero in a game or contest.” It came about in the late 19th century because a goose egg looks like a zero. It’s a term often used in baseball.

Goose eggs aside, you can now complete the July 26 NYT mini crossword puzzle. Or, see all the answers for today’s crossword just below.

All clues and answers for the July 26 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Highly praises— LAUDS

Highly praises— 6A Admit (to)— OWN UP

Admit (to)— 7A ___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef”— PADMA

___ Lakshmi, longtime host of “Top Chef”— 8A Just barely make it through— EKE BY

Just barely make it through— 9A “Goose eggs”—ZEROS

Down

1D Tabloid partner of Affleck— LOPEZ

Tabloid partner of Affleck— 2D Not sleeping— AWAKE

Not sleeping— 3D ___ Armour (athletic brand)— UNDER

___ Armour (athletic brand)— 4D Disney elephant with oversized ears— DUMBO

Disney elephant with oversized ears— 5D Neuters—SPAYS

‘Goose eggs’ clue difficulty

As a fan of “zilch,” “zip,” and “nada,” and not so much a fan of baseball, I was at a loss when it came to “Goose eggs.” If you’re a baseball fan, this might have been a phrase you’ve heard before, and if not, you’ll have been in the same boat as me. I originally thought it meant something more along the lines of “oh gosh” or “dagnabbit.” Sadly, I was wrong. Because of how niche this phrase is, I’d give it a four out of five in difficulty.

4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle alternatives

If you enjoy the NYT’s mini crosswords, the LA Times and the Washington Post also have daily games you can play, and they’re just as entertaining and formidable. Strands and Spelling Bee are also two word-based games where you can find themed words or create words from a letter grouping. They’re great to expand your vocabulary.

