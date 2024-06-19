Forgot password
Jade with her weapons in Warframe
Image via Digital Extremes.
Warframe

Where to find Ordis vendor in Warframe

See what Ordis has to offer you for your Motes.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Published: Jun 19, 2024

Ordis has always been a direct assistant to Warframe players on their vessel, and now he’s set up an operation for you to complete, Ascension. You earn various rewards for completing Ascension and Operation: Belly of the Beast, which you can exchange for rewards at his vendor.

Tracking down Ordis at his vendor can be tricky. You might miss the exact location you need to visit to find him in Warframe, and he has multiple items that you can grab. These items are excellent rewards for players who want to build up the amount of Arcane they have or if there’s a particular Warframe Blueprint they want to track down, such as any components associated with the Jade Warframe.

Ordis location in Warframe

Where to find Ordis in Warframe
Ordis appears at the Larunda Relay, which you can find on Mercury. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Ordis by visiting the Mercury. It should be close to the center of the solar system, to the west of Earth. Ordis is operating at the Larunda Relay. But not every player in Warframe can access the Larunda Relay to speak with Ordis. You need to progress through the main quests of Warframe, work on the larger story, and ensure you’ve unlocked the Jade Shadows main story content.

This won’t be a permanent location for Ordis. After the Jade Shadows event and the initial launch, Ordis’ vendor is heading to Drifter’s Camp. It’s a location you can find on Earth, next to Cetus.

The Jade Shadows story becomes available after you’ve gone through The New War quests and have access to this content. From here, the next step is to progress through the entire Jade Shadows story, and then you can unlock access to Ascension and Ordis, who becomes a new vendor for you to visit. You’ll be earning Vestigial Motes for completing Ascension games. For more difficult challenges, there are Volatile Motes for completing Operation: Belly of the Beast missions and any timed operations that go out.

Alongside the Vestigial and Volatile Motes you earn from completing Ascension and Operation: Belly of the Beast, several other rewards are available on the Ascension rewards table. These items have a chance to drop each time you complete an Ascension match, but they’re not guaranteed. Because there’s a roll involved, there’s a good chance you’re better off visiting Ordis to exchange the Motes you earn.

Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.