How to get Volatile Motes in Warframe

When focusing on things to do in Warframe, there’s always something to chase after and a new grind to focus on. For those who are eager to earn rewards, make sure to start working on Volatile Mote.

Recommended Videos

Volatile Motes are a more outlandish reward for you to earn in Warframe, a degree higher than the Vestigial Motes. You won’t find them outside specific game modes, and you need to complete a good amount of setup to reach this point. Getting there might take effort, but the rewards are always worth it if you can consistently complete this mission.

Where to get Volatile Motes in Warframe

Volatile Motes are a reward for completing the Belly of the Beast Operation. Image via Digital Extremes.

You can earn Volatile Motes by completing the Belly of the Beast Operation in Warframe. You can access this operation by completing the main Jade Shadows story mission, which requires you to complete The New War quests. After you’ve done this, make your way to the Uranus: Brutus node and activate the Ascension game mode, which gives you the choice to play Belly of the Beast. Volatile Motes are a guaranteed drop from this game mode.

Belly of the Beast differs from the standard Ascension game mode, and you’ll want to be more prepared for the challenges. Many foes in Belly of the Beast are Jade Light Eximus, which means they can perform powerful, increasingly damaging attacks against you. You’ll earn the rewards after you clear the mission, earning you four to six Volatile Motes or eight to 10 if you do it on Steel Path.

Other timed Operation Alerts can appear throughout the solar system in Warframe that also provide Volatile Motes as a reward, though. These timed Operation Alerts reward you 10 Volatile Motes, or 15 if you’re playing on Steel Path, slightly better rewards from the Belly of the Beast mission, but these won’t always be available. You’ll need to check your alerts to see if any are happening when you jump into Warframe, or you may have to default to Belly of the Beast.

If you want to earn Ordis’s rewards in Warframe, grab enough Volatile Motes to earn powerful Arcane bonuses or unlock Blueprints you’ve been hunting down. You can visit Ordis at the Larunda Relay to exchange your Volatile or Vestigial Motes for rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy