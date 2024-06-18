What is Jade Shadows release time in Warframe?

The new Warframe update, Jade Shadows, is expected to release between 10am and 12pm CT today, June 18, on all platforms. This is the usual time window when developer Digital Extremes releases new updates.

While this time window isn’t confirmed, it’s the usual time when Warframe updates go live. For example, the current Dante Unbound update went live on PC around 10:20am CT on its release day. Since Digital Extremes has already released the official gameplay trailer for Jade Shadows, it’s safe to say its release is very close.

When do Warframe Jade Shadows patch notes release?

Warframe update notes usually release right when the update goes live, so you can expect the Jade Shadows patch notes to be published between 10am and 12pm CT on June 18.

While we don’t know all the exact changes coming with Jade Shadows, we know this update includes:

The new Warframe Jade, heavily focused on supporting her squad.

A new quest centered around the Stalker.

Clan Operation: Belly of the Beast.

Ascension, a new game mode that drops parts needed to craft Jade.

New skins.

Major balance adjustments to enemy scaling, including health, armor, and shields, as well as changes to status effects to make more statuses viable in combat.

How to get notified when Jade Shadows releases

The best way to know exactly when Jade Shadows is out in Warframe is to follow the game’s page on X (formerly Twitter) and set up notifications for new tweets. Digital Extremes always posts on X when their updates are live, so this is the best way to stay informed. We will also edit this story as soon as the update goes live to reflect its release.

