How to get Vestigial Motes in Warframe

The Warframe development team is consistently hard at work keeping players on their toes with new items, weapons, and currencies to unlock. The Vestigial Motes give you a chance to unlock various items and blueprints for you to use in your arsenal.

There’s a specific way you can go about collecting this precious resource. But because there’s a certain way to get Vestigial Motes, you’re limited on how you get them. For many Warframe players, it’s back to the grind to unlock these items, which grant several rewards if you earn enough.

Where to get Vestigial Motes in Warframe

All Warframe players can earn Vestigial Motes by playing Ascension. Image via Digital Extremes.

Vestigial Motes is a guaranteed reward for Warframe players when they participate in the Ascension, a new game mode added alongside the Jade Shadows update. For those looking to hunt down the various Jade Blueprints and component pieces, Vestigial Motes are your primary resource for earning these Components.

You can launch this game mode on Uranus at the Brutus Node. But you can only do this after completing the Jade Shadows Quest, which you can do after working through The New War quest series. If you have yet to reach this point in the Warframe main story, refocus yourself here before trying to unlock Jade.

Ascension is a hectic mission where you’ll collect energy and deliver it to Mote Collectors, which Ordis set up. You need to defend these points throughout the first part of the mission. After that, it’s time to extract the Motes and jump to the top. Thankfully for players, Ordis is sending out Air Support to improve your jump, and there are multiple jump pads to make your ascend much easier, but it’s still going to be hectic. After you reach the top, the last thing to do is defend the Extraction Capsule as it proceeds to the exit, fighting off Corpus enemies.

Once the mission is completed, all Warframe players earn 11 to 13 Vestigial Motes or 16 to 18 if you did the Steel Path version. You can then bring these to Ordis and find them at the Larunda Relay on Mercury to exchange your Vestigial Motes for Jade Main and Component Blueprints, Harmony Blueprints, Cantare Blueprints, Evensong Blueprints, or any of the new Arcanes in Warframe.

