How to get Jade in Warframe

The highly anticipated Jade blueprint has arrived in Warframe alongside the Jade Shadows update. You’ll have a chance to work through the game to unlock each piece, and there are specific things you need to do to add Jade to your growing collection.

Much of the way you’ll be unlocking the Jade blueprints comes down to playing specific content. All players have an opportunity for these components to drop, but it might be confusing as to where exactly you need to go. Plus, when playing Warframe, it’s all about maximizing your time to get the most out of playing the game, and we’re here to help narrow down exactly what you need to do to get the Jade Warframe in the Jade Shadows update.

How to unlock Jade Blueprints in Warframe

Wield the power of Jade in Warframe. Image via Digital Extremes

The primary way to unlock the Jade Blueprint in Warframe is to progress to the Jade Shadows quest. This is a questline series you can only access after you have reached The New War questline. After you have gone through this, you can work through the Jades Shadows and earn the Jade Warframe Blueprint.

Other methods exist to unlock these Blueprints in Warframe and Jade Component Blueprints. The Ascension Game Mode on Brutus (Uranus) is where the loot table can reward you. Because it’s on a loot table, there’s no guarantee you can unlock it, and you may have to repeat it several times before you receive it at the end.

Another method is to reach out to Ordis, whom you can find on Larunda Relay. You can exchange Vestigial Motes with Ordis, which you can earn by playing the Ascension Game Mode. If you don’t get lucky enough to earn a drop for any Jade Components while playing, Vestigial Motes are a good way to ensure you can eventually unlock the items you want to grab in Warframe.

The final way to unlock the Jade Blueprint and all its associated items is by visiting the in-game Market and spending Platinum to unlock it. Platinum is a premium currency in Warframe, and if you want to unlock something exceptionally fast, this is the best way to do it. You may have enough Platinum saved up to grab it, but if you’re not in a hurry, the other options might be better for you, and you can save money.

