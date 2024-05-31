Jade with her weapons in Warframe
Image via Digital Extremes.
Category:
Warframe

All of Jade’s abilities in Warframe

A little bit of heaven, a little bit of hell.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|
Published: May 31, 2024 04:47 pm

Jade is on the way to Warframe, bringing us a new angelic-themed Frame to come to grips with. As most people thought, Jade brings a skillset that should set her up as a very strong support Warframe.

Jade has an incredible look, all flowing cloth and tattered wings. Best of all, she can fly, appearing to be somewhere between the tanky Hildryn and agile Archwings when it comes to agility level. It appears a little touch of heaven has finally arrived in Warframe.

Jade’s abilities in Warframe – full breakdown

Jade wields a long scythe-like weapon with green orbs floating around her.
Make your enemies kneel before her. Image via Digital Extremes

An interesting aspect of Jade’s kit is her ability to bring two Aura mods. This is completely unique in the game and is something no other Warframe can do. This means you could bring something like Corrosive Projection for the armor strip and Growing Power for increased ability strength at the same time, making her extremely powerful right off the bat. It does not seem like you can stack two copies of the same mod, but bringing multiple Jades would mean up to eight different Aura mods in the mission, and you could stack mods across the different Frames in the traditional way.

Passive – The Annointed Jade’s profound understanding of the relationship between life and death grants her two Aura Mod Slots.
Light’s JudgementCreate a well of light that heals allies and hurts enemies. Those who enter the well will be surrounded by Judgements.
Symphony of MercyCycle through three songs that strengthen allies:
Power of the Seven increases Ability Strength by +30 percent.
Deathbringer increases Weapon Damage by +100 percent.
Spirit of Resilience increases Shield Regeneration by +25 percent. Extend the duration of each song by killing enemies surrounded by Blessings.
Ophanim EyesJade summons an accusatory gaze that slows nearby enemies and dissolves their armor. When the gaze falls upon allies, they can be revived from a distance.
Glory on HighSoar with destructive power. Use alternate-fire to detonate Judgments, causing an explosion of Jade Light. Enemies affected by Light’s Judgment strengthen the explosion.

Her first ability, Light’s Judgement, allows for the healing of allies while also doing damage to enemies, a vital combo for any support Frame to be competitive in the meta. Her second ability, Symphony of Mercy, can cycle between three effects, offering additional ability strength, weapon damage, or shield regen. I predict the 100 percent increase in weapon damage will be the go-to request from teammates. Ophanim Eyes, her third ability, gives a built-in armor strip and a slow, two of my favorite things for high-level play.

Finally, the thematically focused final ability, Glory on High, allows Jade to take to the air and damage enemies below. Best of all, her wings don’t spread out too much, which would block your view and make this ability hard to take advantage of. Jade will be the 57th Warframe in the game, and it’s great to see her kit looking so useful and unique.

