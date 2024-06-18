Forgot password
Ascension Game Mode in Warframe banner
All Warframe players can earn Vestigial Motes by playing Acscension. Image via Digital Extremes.
All Ascension drop table rewards in Warframe

What rewards are you hunting for in Ascension?
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 01:46 pm

When it comes to earning rewards in Warframe, trying to figure out the activity you need to play to earn specific items can be challenging. Luckily, those who want to participate in the Ascension game mode can narrow down every reward available from the drop table.

The Digital Extremes team shared the full drops you can earn by completing the Ascension game mode alongside the massive patch notes. Several rewards for playing Ascension give you access to the specific items released for the Jade Shadows Update in Warframe, but how good are your chances? We have the full details for you, laying out the rarity of each item.

All Ascension rewards and drop chances in Warframe

A Warframe character in white holding a giant scepter-like weapon in front of an orange, robotic structure in the shape of a triangle.
Complete Ascension for a chance to earn Jade Blueprints after each run. Image via Digital Extremes

You need to unlock Ascension before you can work on earning the rewards in it, which may require some effort if you don’t keep up with the Warframe endgame. First, ensure you’ve completed The New War series of quests and have that finished on your profile. After that, the Jade Shadows Quest should be available, and you can work your way through the new update.

Once you complete the story quest, you should earn the Jade Blueprint, making it one of the easier Warframes to unlock. When you reach the conclusion of the story quest, the Ascension game mode should be available in Warframe, and you can launch it from the Uranus (Brutus) node, and dive into it. You’ll be working alongside Ordis, who is the one giving you rewards for providing them with Vestigial and Volatile Motes.

At the end of every Ascension game, these are all the rewards you can earn in Warframe. Again, there’s a chance you might not earn these rewards, but it reflects the percentage chance of earning particular items.

Warframe ItemDrop Chance
3,000 Endo14 percent
Cantare Blueprint5 percent
Evensong Blueprint5 percent
Harmony Blueprint5 percent
Jade Chassis Blueprint5 percent
Jade Neuroptics Blueprint5 percent
Jade Systems Blueprint5 percent
Meso B9 Relic8 percent
Meso G6 Relic8 percent
Meso G7 Relic8 percent
Meso H5 Relic8 percent
Meso V9 Relic8 percent
Meso W4 Relic8 percent
Meso W5 Relic8 percent
