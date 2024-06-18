All Ascension drop table rewards in Warframe

When it comes to earning rewards in Warframe, trying to figure out the activity you need to play to earn specific items can be challenging. Luckily, those who want to participate in the Ascension game mode can narrow down every reward available from the drop table.

Recommended Videos

The Digital Extremes team shared the full drops you can earn by completing the Ascension game mode alongside the massive patch notes. Several rewards for playing Ascension give you access to the specific items released for the Jade Shadows Update in Warframe, but how good are your chances? We have the full details for you, laying out the rarity of each item.

All Ascension rewards and drop chances in Warframe

Complete Ascension for a chance to earn Jade Blueprints after each run. Image via Digital Extremes

You need to unlock Ascension before you can work on earning the rewards in it, which may require some effort if you don’t keep up with the Warframe endgame. First, ensure you’ve completed The New War series of quests and have that finished on your profile. After that, the Jade Shadows Quest should be available, and you can work your way through the new update.

Once you complete the story quest, you should earn the Jade Blueprint, making it one of the easier Warframes to unlock. When you reach the conclusion of the story quest, the Ascension game mode should be available in Warframe, and you can launch it from the Uranus (Brutus) node, and dive into it. You’ll be working alongside Ordis, who is the one giving you rewards for providing them with Vestigial and Volatile Motes.

At the end of every Ascension game, these are all the rewards you can earn in Warframe. Again, there’s a chance you might not earn these rewards, but it reflects the percentage chance of earning particular items.

Warframe Item Drop Chance 3,000 Endo 14 percent Cantare Blueprint 5 percent Evensong Blueprint 5 percent Harmony Blueprint 5 percent Jade Chassis Blueprint 5 percent Jade Neuroptics Blueprint 5 percent Jade Systems Blueprint 5 percent Meso B9 Relic 8 percent Meso G6 Relic 8 percent Meso G7 Relic 8 percent Meso H5 Relic 8 percent Meso V9 Relic 8 percent Meso W4 Relic 8 percent Meso W5 Relic 8 percent

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy