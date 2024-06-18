All Ascension drop table rewards in Warframe

When it comes to earning rewards in Warframe, trying to figure out the activity you need to play to earn specific items can be challenging. Luckily, those who want to participate in the Ascension game mode can narrow down every reward available from the drop table.
The Digital Extremes team shared the full drops you can earn by completing the Ascension game mode alongside the massive patch notes. Several rewards for playing Ascension give you access to the specific items released for the Jade Shadows Update in Warframe, but how good are your chances? We have the full details for you, laying out the rarity of each item.
All Ascension rewards and drop chances in Warframe
You need to unlock Ascension before you can work on earning the rewards in it, which may require some effort if you don’t keep up with the Warframe endgame. First, ensure you’ve completed The New War series of quests and have that finished on your profile. After that, the Jade Shadows Quest should be available, and you can work your way through the new update.
Once you complete the story quest, you should earn the Jade Blueprint, making it one of the easier Warframes to unlock. When you reach the conclusion of the story quest, the Ascension game mode should be available in Warframe, and you can launch it from the Uranus (Brutus) node, and dive into it. You’ll be working alongside Ordis, who is the one giving you rewards for providing them with Vestigial and Volatile Motes.
At the end of every Ascension game, these are all the rewards you can earn in Warframe. Again, there’s a chance you might not earn these rewards, but it reflects the percentage chance of earning particular items.
|Warframe Item
|Drop Chance
|3,000 Endo
|14 percent
|Cantare Blueprint
|5 percent
|Evensong Blueprint
|5 percent
|Harmony Blueprint
|5 percent
|Jade Chassis Blueprint
|5 percent
|Jade Neuroptics Blueprint
|5 percent
|Jade Systems Blueprint
|5 percent
|Meso B9 Relic
|8 percent
|Meso G6 Relic
|8 percent
|Meso G7 Relic
|8 percent
|Meso H5 Relic
|8 percent
|Meso V9 Relic
|8 percent
|Meso W4 Relic
|8 percent
|Meso W5 Relic
|8 percent