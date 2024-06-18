Forgot password
How to get Evensong bow in Warframe
How to get the Evensong bow in Warframe

Unlock the power of the Evensong bow.
Zack Palm
Published: Jun 18, 2024 12:15 pm

Weapons are a crucial part of creating a Warframe build, and grabbing each one gives you multiple choices whenever you play. The Evensong bow is one of the weapons you want to add to your arsenal, and there are a few ways you can unlock it.

You can do a specific location and set of activities to unlock the Evensong bow. It might require you to go out of your way to work on unlocking it if you have yet to reach the endgame in Warframe, but it’ll be well worth it. You can unlock several other rewards and equipment, giving you a fighting edge against any opponent.

Where to farm the Evensong bow in Warframe

Jade wields a long scythe-like weapon with green orbs floating around her.
The Evensong bow was released alongside the Jade Warframe in the Jade Shadows update. Image via Digital Extremes

The primary way to unblock the Evensong bow is by playing through the Ascension game mode. You can unlock Ascension by making your way through and completing the Jade Shadows story. Warframe only allows players who have completed The New War questline to access Jade Shadows. If you have yet to reach this on your profile, focus on the other main story missions first before working on Jade Shadows.

Once you have access to Ascension, there’s a good chance the Blueprint can drop after you complete it. It’s not guaranteed to be a reward, though. But you earn Vestigial Motes at the end of every Ascension match. You can exchange Vestigial Motes with Ordis, who sets up the game mode. You can find Ordis at the Larunda Relay on Mercury, who is willing to exchange enough of them for the Evensong Bow.

The easiest way to unlock the Evensong bow is by buying it from the Warframe in-game store. It requires you to use Platinum, and that’s a premium currency for the game. There are rare opportunities to earn Platinum by playing Warframe, or you can use real-world money to add it to your account, immediately gaining access to the Evensong bow or even the Jade Warframe Blueprint.

The Evensong bow comes with the Evensong Devotion unique trait. While holding the bow, damage dealt by the Evensong’s arrows applies seven stacks of Puncture Status and reduces the target’s damage output by 100 percent. It also increases the target’s Critical Chance of damage taken by 35 percent. If you get a kill with the Evensong, that activates the Evensong Devotion and increases the Multishot by 35 percent for all allies.

