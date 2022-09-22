Yay confirms he’s officially a free agent after OpTic denied from VCT partnership

On Sept. 21, Riot Games officially disclosed the list of teams that will join the VCT partnership program for 2023 after an extensive selection process consisting of an application, interviews, and financial performance reviews. OpTic Gaming, the North American organization best known for its incredibly successful Call of Duty team, unfortunately, did not make the cut. So, in the event of the organization falling short of Riot’s rigorous criteria, OpTic’s Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker got a green light from the management to explore his options for the next year.

Last night, yay revealed that OpTic has allowed him to explore new opportunities for 2023. Yay added that he will be open to opportunities in both North American and EMEA regions.

With the recent news that @OpTic denied into the partnership program, I've been allowed to explore new opportunities as a restricted F/A. I am open to all partnership teams in both North America and EMEA.



If interested: DM me or contact my agent @ggbench — OpTic yay (@yay) September 22, 2022

Although OpTic gave yay the go-ahead to find the best current offers and select the best-suiting team, yay still stays grateful to OpTic for taking a leap of faith and giving him an opportunity early in his VALORANT career. On top of this, yay reveals OpTic has helped him grow into the player he is today.

Related: VALORANT post-partnership rostermania tracker: North America

Yay’s and his agent’s Twitter DMs will stay open for the time being for all those incoming offers that are looking to welcome yay and his incredible set of talents that only stumbled upon minor obstacles. We have no doubt in mind that yay will find a team in no time, and we wish him nothing but the best in his search for the next lucky team.