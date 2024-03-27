Category:
Valorant

Who is Clove’s voice actor in VALORANT?

Bringing the Scottish troublemaker to life.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:31 am
Clove wallpaper from VALORANT
Image via Riot Games

Whether you’re blocking off angles with shimmering smoke screens or rushing onto site with a flurry of gunfire, Clove is ready to make a witty quip or a hilarious remark while running around in VALORANT.

The Scottish scoundrel is the newest agent to join the game’s growing roster of playable characters, and they have a very identifiable voice you can immediately recognize while in the heat of battle. With a whole new set of game-changing abilities and a completely new way to play the Controller role, they will be a menace to deal with as an opponent and an absolute treat to play with as an ally.

This new agent has also brought forth a new voice actor to the fray, giving Clove and their fans a new voice as they refuse to blend in and would rather stand out among their peers.

Clove’s voice actor in VALORANT

Clove is played by Isla Campbell, a talented voice artist from Edinburgh, Scotland. They also appeared in the live-action romance series Float, which was made by Black Camel Pictures back in 2021. Other than their latest work with Riot Games and VALORANT, however, they have never played in any other video game roles or animated roles before.

Even still, Clove’s character and spirit was brought to life in a perfect way, from their hilarious and banter-filled interactions with different agents, their Dungeons and Dragons-based introductions to certain maps, and of course, their exclamation that they’re coming back from the dead to fight once more.

Comeback kids and Controller enthusiasts can jump into VALORANT now to pick up Clove and resurrect their own ranked climbs.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.