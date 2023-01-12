VALORANT is one of the industry’s biggest FPS titles and requires a lot of time and patience to keep up and running. Patches and updates constantly pop up, ensuring players can hit those sweet headshots without any issues, and keeping Agents and weapons in check in regard to buffs, nerfs, and changes.

Sometimes they’ll do an update so big it might require some tweaks here and there. This is where Public Beta Environments (PBE) come into play.

How does the VALORANT PBE work?

The PBE realm gives players the opportunity to test out new features, updates, and changes to the VALORANT meta. Once a patch rolls out, players will get to access the limited-time VALORANT PBE. With each patch, there’ll be one weekend for players to dip their toes into and find out what needs changing.

Once dates are locked in, the VALORANT test realm opens on Friday at around 4pm PST and closes the following Monday morning at around 11am PST.

When is the next VALORANT PBE?

Image via Riot Games

The VALORANT devs are gearing up for another PBE on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. This particular environment update follows the new massive patch Riot put into place at the beginning of this year. It’s expected to run for at least four or five days. If the VALORANT devs stick to their usual schedule, it will close on Monday, Jan. 23.

Last time around, the PBE was open from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10.

PBE 6.02 will be an environment for players to test out things related to the new matchmaking Elo system, maps like Split or Lotus, and changes to guns that stick out in the meta.

These PBE testing grounds are incredibly important to snuff out any problems that have been irritating players in the VALORANT community, alongside bringing in new changes that could completely shake up the game.

The last thing an FPS player wants is for their whole world to be flipped upside down by a new revolver that rips the game to shreds (looking at you CS:GO).