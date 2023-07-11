VALORANT 7.01 patch notes: Premier Ignition Stage

Riot Games have prepared VALORANT Patch 7.01, launching on July 11. This time around, the update won’t change as much as the previous ones did but does bring the start of the Premier Ignition Stage.

Patch 7.0 introduced a new agent to the roster, Deadlock, while also fixing a bunch of bugs across the board. July 11’s Patch 7.01 doesn’t do that at all, instead officially launching the Premier Ignition Stage after its beta was a success.

In the Premier Ignition Stage, players are able to build their teams and compete against others on a variety of maps. The mode is said to be a “go-to-pro system,” opening opportunities to sharpen your skills and fight for spots in the open qualifiers for VALORANT Challengers Leagues from 2024 onwards.

Check out the full schedule for Premier Ignition Stage. Got your strats ready for the map pool? pic.twitter.com/jAeLrztUCR — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 10, 2023

Enrollment will run until July 20, so if you’re interested in participating, make sure to complete your team by then. Besides this, the devs added voiceover interactions between Gekko and Deadlock, updated the ability icons, and added in-game bans for AFK, Friendly Fire, and Queue Dodge in both competitive and unrated modes.

AllVALORANT Patch 7.01 July 11 update patch notes

Agent Updates

“We’ve updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We’ve also added new ones to where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability.”

“We’ve added voiceover line interactions between Gekko and Deadlock.”

Competitive Updates

Premier

Ignition Stage is live!

“If you played in the Premier Open Beta, first of all, thank you! Second, everyone is starting from scratch with Ignition so you’ll have to make or join a new team this time around, too. Your team and match history will carry over from Ignition to the launch in August though, so choose your team name carefully. (You can’t change it later!)”

“Enrollment runs until July 20, so get your team together and make sure to choose a Zone before then. The exact time for the end of Enrollment varies by Zone—make sure to check the schedule in the client for more information so you don’t miss it.”

“Matches start on July 20 and run through August 12, with Playoffs on August 13. Earn a Premier Score of at least 375 by then to qualify and to have a chance to be crowned one of the best teams in your Division. (Oh…and get a sweet Premier Champion title and gun buddy, too.)”

“Check out our FAQ for all the nitty gritty details.”

Player Behaviour Updates

“We added in-game bans for repeated AFK, Friendly Fire, and Queue Dodge in Competitive and Unrated modes.”

“People who are text-muted in real-time will now also be voice-muted for the entire match.”

About the author