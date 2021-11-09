VALORANT 2021 offseason roster changes tracker

Keep track of all the roster changes this offseason.

The first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour is almost over and teams are already making adjustments ahead of the 2022 season. With the world championship fast approaching, many players are looking to find new homes on updated rosters and come back stronger and prepared for next year.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major VALORANT roster moves so far.

North America

Andbox

Nov. 5: Andbox signs mummAy

After undergoing a grueling two-month trial period, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo joined Andbox alongside Daniel “vice” Kim, Aleksandar Hinojosa, Adam “mada” Pampuch, and Chris “pl1xx” Li.

FaZe Clan

Nov. 2: BabyJ parts ways with FaZe Clan

Hunter “BabyJ” Schline announced shortly after the North America VCT Last Chance Qualifier that he’s no longer playing with FaZe. He’s now partnered with Evolved Talent and is hopeful about his future in competitive VALORANT.

Nov. 8: Rawkus leaves FaZe Clan

In what appears to be a roster rebuild, FaZe Clan parted ways with Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty ahead of the upcoming season. After exploring his options as a free agent, Rawkus signed with Sentinels as the head coach.

Gen.G

Nov. 4: Gen.G releases Temperature

Nolan “Temperature” Pepper’s short-lived loan at Gen.G came to an end after the team failed to qualify for VCT Champions. The player will now presumably return to Evil Geniuses.

Luminosity Gaming

Nov. 8: YaBoiDre enters free agency

Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond was given permission to look for offers as a restricted free agent. “I wasn’t benched for clarification. This was a mutual decision,” he said in a statement on social media.

Sentinels

Nov. 8: Sentinels adds Rawkus as head coach

Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty left FaZe Clan to join Sentinels as the team’s head coach leading up to VCT Champions in December. The former Overwatch League pro has the experience and knowledge needed to succeed in his new role.

T1

Oct. 21: T1 Brax transitions to a full-time streamer role

Braxton “brax” Pierce announced that he’s stepping down from the T1 VALORANT roster to stream full-time. He’s now a streamer and content creator under the T1 banner.

Team Envy

Oct. 26: Envy releases mummAy

After spending two months in a reserved role on Team Envy, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo has been released from the roster. MummAy is trialing with Andbox, but it’s unclear if he’ll officially join the roster.

EMEA

G2 Esports

Nov. 8: Analyst Lucas Rojo leaves

Analyst Lucas Rojo made the decision to leave G2 after the team failed to qualify for VCT Champions. “The time has arrived for me to seek new challenges and broaden the horizons of my career path,” he said in a statement.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nov. 2: NiP launches “Ninjas in Brazil”

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced it’s moving its VALORANT division to Brazil to establish an “even bigger foothold” in Latin America. The team parted ways with its entire European VALORANT roster, including Emir “rhyme” Muminovic, Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk, Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev, Adam “ec1s” Eccles, Charles “CREA” Beauvois, coach Emil “eMIL” Sandgren, and assistant coach Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans.

SuperMassive Blaze

Oct. 18: pAura looking for new team

SuperMassive Blaze’s Melih “pAura” Karaduran revealed he’s still under contract with SMB but is “looking for new options.” PAura previously played for Team Heretics before joining SMB in May 2021. The talented Turkish player is looking for a sentinel position but is flexible.

Team BDS

Nov. 4: BDS adds Counter-Strike veteran Happy to roster

Team BDS welcomed Vincent “Happy” Cervoni, a former Counter-Strike veteran who previously played for teams like LDLC, Vitality, and Envy, to its roster. As the last piece of the puzzle for the French lineup, he’ll join rodeN, logaN, TakaS, and AKUMAAAAA.

Korea

NUTURN

Nov. 2: NUTURN parts ways with allow and Suggest

Korean powerhouse NUTURN has lost two more players, Park “allow” Sang-wook and Seo “Suggest” Jae-young. Both players were part of the original NUTURN roster and only two original members remain with the organization.

