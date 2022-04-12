Sources: Sentinels practice without Zombs, Sinatraa being discussed as possible replacement

North American organization Sentinels has practiced without VALORANT player Jared “zombs” Gitlin, multiple sources told Dot Esports and independent journalist Bo Hoogland.

Zombs could be benched by Sentinels if the team finds an adequate replacement prior to the start of VALORANT Stage Two Challengers, which is set to begin in May.

While Sentinels likely plans on practicing with multiple players, former starter Jay “Sinatraa” Won is one of the potential candidates to join the roster. The team has been practicing with different roles to facilitate a flex player, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Sinatraa said on Twitter earlier today that he will return to competitive VALORANT.

It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week. — Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 12, 2022

The return of Sinatraa to Sentinels would likely be met with criticism since he was embroiled in a sexual assault controversy last March. Sinatraa was accused by his former ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez of multiple alleged sexual misconducts. This was followed by a police investigation that was later dropped by Hernandez.

On March 10, 2021, Sinatraa was temporarily suspended from competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour by Riot Games until September 2021. He was also suspended from competing under the Sentinels banner.

Since the temporary suspension has concluded and there has been no advancement in the investigation, Sinatraa is now eligible to compete in the VCT. A Riot representative confirmed to Dot Esports that he is not under any restrictions.