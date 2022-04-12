Sinatraa says he’s ready to return to competitive play, will start tryouts this week

Former Sentinels VALORANT player sinatraa has revealed that he’s ready to make a comeback.

Sinatraa was suspended from competing in March 2021 for “failing to fully cooperate” with an investigation after he was accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend. His ban lasted for six months and was lifted in September. The player, however, has since solely focused on streaming and hasn’t engaged in any professional competition—until now. Sinatraa says he’s ready to return to competitive play.

It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week. — Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 12, 2022

“It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person,” he said in a post on social media today. “I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week.” In a separate tweet, when asked about which team he would like to join, sinatraa said his first choice would be his former team, Sentinels.

The 22-year-old first made a name for himself in Overwatch, where he won the Overwatch League season with the San Francisco Shock in 2019. In the same season, he earned MVP of the regular season and MVP of the World Cup, where he triumphed with the U.S. team.

In April 2020, sinatraa made the switch to VALORANT. When Riot’s tactical shooter was just coming out of its beta, the player joined NA roster, Sentinels. The team has since become one of the most successful squads in the region, winning the game’s first-ever international event at VCT Masters Reykjavík in 2021. The player, however, didn’t compete with the team because he was suspended at the time.