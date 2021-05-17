Sinatraa suspended for 6 months for ‘failing to fully cooperate’ with investigation into sexual assault allegations

Jay “Sinatraa” Won has been suspended from competing in VALORANT for six months for “failing to fully cooperate” with an investigation into sexual assault allegations levied against him by an ex-girlfriend, Riot announced today.

Officially, Sinatraa violated rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy, which pertains to cooperation with investigations by the tournament operator.

Riot detailed the precise actions that led to the violation of the rule. "While the investigation did not come to a definitive conclusion on the underlying allegations, the Competitive Operations team had serious concerns with Sinatraa’s conduct during the course of the investigation," Riot said.

The investigation was concluded on Riot's end once it learned of the involvement of law enforcement. If new details arise, the suspension could be extended.

Sinatraa's suspension officially began on March 10, so his suspension will conclude on Sept. 10.

Riot claims that throughout the investigation into his actions, Sinatraa misrepresented facts and made false statements on two occasions. Additionally, despite promising to provide the full audio and video referenced in the original allegations, the full context was never provided by Sinatraa or anyone in his camp. "Cooperation in these investigations is of the utmost importance, especially when the nature of the allegations is as serious as sexual assault," Riot said.

Sinatraa will also be required to complete professional conduct training to become eligible to fully return to competing in VALORANT again, according to Riot.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.