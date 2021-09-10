Sinatraa’s 6-month VALORANT suspension is over

He can resume his professional career in Riot Games' FPS if he wants to.

Jay “Sinatraa” Won is now free to compete in VALORANT esports again.

The Sentinels player’s six-month suspension for “failing to fully cooperate” with a Riot Games’ investigation into sexual assault allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez has expired.

He was officially suspended by Riot in May for violating rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy, but he started to serve it on March 10. “The Tournament Operator will have the right to monitor compliance with this Global Policy and the applicable Event-Specific Rules and investigate possible breaches,” the rule reads.

“By agreeing to this Global Policy, each Team Member agrees to cooperate with the Tournament Operator in any internal or external investigation that the Tournament Operator conducts relating to a suspected violation of this Global Policy, the applicable Event-Specific Rules applicable law. Team Members have a duty to tell the truth in connection with any investigation conducted by or for the Tournament Operator and have a further duty not to obstruct any such investigation, mislead investigators or withhold evidence.”

The suspension could have been extended in case new details had surfaced, but it never did. Throughout Riot’s investigation, Sinatraa misrepresented facts and made false statements on two occasions. He promised to provide full video and audio referenced in Hernandez’s allegations, but failed to do so in the end.

After the sexual assault allegations were made in March, Sinatraa was moved to Sentinels’ inactive roster and still is a part of the organization. His place was taken by Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who became the team’s superstar, helping them to win VCT Masters Two Berlin in May, among other championships.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Sinatraa will play VALORANT professionally again, but there are teams interested in him already, according to George Geddes from Upcomer.