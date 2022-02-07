NA VCT Stage One Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

After two weeks of exhausting open qualifiers, 12 North American teams are now set to compete in the first VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers One main event. For the first time, the teams aren’t competing in just a double-elimination bracket but rather in a round-robin style group stage that will determine seeding for the playoffs.
When the playoffs are done and dusted, the top two remaining teams from North America will represent the region at the first international Masters LAN event of the year in April. Here’s everything you need to keep up with the NA VCT Challengers One main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.
Teams and Groups
Here are the 12 teams competing in the North American main event of Stage One.
- Sentinels
- Team Envy
- 100 Thieves
- Cloud9
- Version1
- XSET
- The Guard
- NRG
- Evil Geniuses
- Knights
- Luminosity
- Rise
The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six.
Format
Each of the two groups will compete in a round-robin, with all best-of-three matches. The top four teams from each group will advance to playoffs, and the bottom two will be eliminated.
The playoffs is a double-elimination bracket where all matches are best-of-three, except for the grand final and the lower bracket final which are best-of-five. The teams are competing for a $200,000 prize pool and two NA spots at Masters in April.
Schedule, results, and standings
The official schedule of matches has not been released yet. The schedule will be added here once it is made available, and a standings and results table will also be added once matches begin.