NA VCT Stage One Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

After two weeks of exhausting open qualifiers, 12 North American teams are now set to compete in the first VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers One main event. For the first time, the teams aren’t competing in just a double-elimination bracket but rather in a round-robin style group stage that will determine seeding for the playoffs.

When the playoffs are done and dusted, the top two remaining teams from North America will represent the region at the first international Masters LAN event of the year in April. Here’s everything you need to keep up with the NA VCT Challengers One main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

Teams and Groups

Here are the 12 teams competing in the North American main event of Stage One.

Sentinels

Team Envy

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Version1

XSET

The Guard

NRG

Evil Geniuses

Knights

Luminosity

Rise

The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six.

Format

Each of the two groups will compete in a round-robin, with all best-of-three matches. The top four teams from each group will advance to playoffs, and the bottom two will be eliminated.

The playoffs is a double-elimination bracket where all matches are best-of-three, except for the grand final and the lower bracket final which are best-of-five. The teams are competing for a $200,000 prize pool and two NA spots at Masters in April.

Schedule, results, and standings

The official schedule of matches has not been released yet. The schedule will be added here once it is made available, and a standings and results table will also be added once matches begin.