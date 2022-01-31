Here are the 2022 VCT NA Challengers One main event teams

North American VALORANT is back in a big way, with hundreds of teams signing up for the two open qualifiers feeding into the first NA VCT Challengers One main event of 2022. In that main event, 12 teams will compete in a round-robin group stage that determines seeding for a double-elimination bracket that will produce the two NA teams that represent the region in the first Masters LAN event of the year.

The 12 teams consist of four direct invites, four teams from the first open qualifier bracket, and four teams from the second open qualifier bracket. The main event action begins on Feb. 11. But before that, let’s meet the 12 teams that will be competing.

The invited teams

Sentinels

Team Envy

100 Thieves

Cloud9 Blue

Photo via Riot Games

These four teams represent the best of the best that North America had to offer in 2021. Sentinels ran roughshod over NA in the first two stages, claiming both the Masters One and Two trophies. Envy had a breakout event at Masters Berlin, reaching the grand finals without losing a map before eventually falling to Gambit. 100 Thieves were a contender all year, while Cloud9 Blue rode a hot streak from the NA Last Chance Qualifier all the way into the playoffs at Champions.

With the exception of 100 Thieves, all of the rosters from last year have stayed the same since the end of 2021. 100T saw the departures of both nitr0 and steel, bringing in BabyJ and ec1s during the offseason.

The first open qualifier teams

Version1

XSET

The Guard

NRG Esports

Photo via Riot Games

These four teams are the first to emerge out of the open qualifier. Version1 secured their spot first in dominant fashion, without dropping a single map during the entire open qualifier off stellar performances from Zellsis and Zander. XSET only dropped a single map in their run, with their new young Jett star Cryocells having a massive impact in his debut with the team.

Down in the lower bracket, The Guard rallied from a big loss to XSET with a solid victory over Akrew to secure their spot. NRG also lost to XSET early but went on an impressive run through the lower bracket propelled by both eeiu and s0m.

The second open qualifier teams

The second open qualifier is set to begin on Feb. 4. Several of the teams that came up just short in the first open qualifier will have a higher seed for this bracket, including Rise, TSM, Luminosity, and Gen.G. T1, after their disqualification, will also compete in the second open qualifier, as will teams such as FaZe Clan, Complexity, Evil Geniuses, and others.