100 Thieves officially signs ec1s, BabyJ to complete VALORANT roster ahead of NA VCT 2022

100 Thieves officially revealed its 2022 VALORANT roster today, finalizing its five-man stack less than two weeks before the NA VCT open qualifiers begin.

Both Adam “ec1s” Eccles and Hunter “BabyJ” Schline will play alongside the remaining trio from last year in Ethan Arnold, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. Ec1s will take over the in-game leading role, with both him and BabyJ likely taking on the controller and sentinel roles. The trio of Hiko, Ethan, and Asuna will likely stick to their respective roles of Sova main, Skye main, and primary duelist.

100 Thieves is coming off a strong 2021 campaign, in which the team established itself as a top team in North America before reaching the semifinals of its first international VALORANT LAN at Masters Berlin. The year ended on a sour note, however, with the team dropping IGL Joshua “steel” Nissan just before the NA Last Chance Qualifier, where they fell to Cloud9 Blue to end their season.

Aside from the departure of steel, 100 Thieves also said goodbye to Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella, who left the roster and VALORANT to make his return to CS:GO and Team Liquid.

100 Thieves has reportedly been trialing both ec1s and BabyJ for the past few weeks. Ec1s was dropped from Liquid’s VALORANT roster less than three months after being signed but put together some impressive performances with Ninjas in Pyjamas. BabyJ stepped in for FaZe Clan after Marved was transferred to Team Envy before ultimately getting released prior to FaZe’s upcoming rebuild.

100 Thieves’ new-look VALORANT roster will make their official debut on Jan. 27 in the open qualifiers of NA VCT Challengers One.