Here’s everything you need to know about NA VCT 2022

It’s only been three days since Acend won VCT Champions in one of the most exciting VALORANT tournaments of the year, but now many fans are focusing towards 2022. This includes the North American supporters who are hoping for better results following a disappointing end to the year.

The region failed to live up to the sky-high expectations set for them at the event, with both Team Envy and Sentinels dropping out before the playoffs, and Cloud9 losing to Team Liquid in the quarterfinals. Next year represents a new page in the region’s chapter, however, so everyone should get ready to raise their flags once more.

Here are the various stages and events happening in 2022.

Stage One

Challengers NA Open Qualifier: Jan. 27 to 30

Challengers NA Main Event: Feb. 11 to March 27

VCT Masters: April

Stage Two

Challengers NA Open Qualifier: May 5 to 8*

Challengers NA Closed Qualifier: May 13 to June 26*

VCT Masters: July

Note that the dates for both the open and closed qualifiers for Challengers NA are tentative. As the year begins to ramp up, the NA Last Chance Qualifiers will take place in August to give teams a final shot to attend VCT Champions 2022, which is set to take place in September.

More details behind circuit points and VCT Game Changers’ end-of-year event qualification will be given out early next year, so stay tuned for more information once we enter 2022. Hopefully for NA fans, this will be the start of the redemption arc for the region’s VALORANT hopefuls as they look to bring home more hardware to add to the trophy case.