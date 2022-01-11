Sources: 100 Thieves set to sign BabyJ

North American organization 100 Thieves is looking to complete its VALORANT roster with the acquisition of former FaZe Clan player Hunter “BabyJ” Schline, multiple sources told Dot Esports and journalist Max “Purest” Katz on Jan. 11.

100 Thieves is in contract negotiations with the 23-year-old and will look to complete the deal prior to the start of the North American VALORANT Champions Tour, which is set to begin with the open qualifier on Jan. 27.

The team practiced with BabyJ, among other potential candidates, last week.

If BabyJ signs with the organization, he’ll complete its VALORANT roster following several outgoings from 100 Thieves. Former in-game leader Joshua “steel” Nissan was removed from the starting lineup on Sept. 27 following a report by Upcomer two days prior.

Former Counter-Strike player Nick “nitr0” Cannella was transferred from the organization on Dec. 7, which left 100 Thieves to fill two spots on its starting roster. Former substitutes Aaron “b0i” Thao, Johann “seven” Hernandez, and Quan “dicey” Tran weren’t considered for the rebuild by the organization and were later released.

BabyJ is a sentinel player most known for his time on FaZe, who released him in November. FaZe recently finished in last place at the North American Last Chance Qualifier, which secured the victor a spot at Champions in December.

But BabyJ has found a new home alongside in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles, who’s also signed with the North American team, as first reported by Upcomer. The pair will join Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Ethan Arnold, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk.

100 Thieves will compete in the upcoming NA VCT event, which will begin on Jan. 27.