100 Thieves reportedly removing steel from VALORANT roster

100 Thieves is reportedly parting ways with Joshua “steel” Nissan from its VALORANT roster and will use Aaron “b0i” Thao for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Last Chance Qualifier, according to a report by Upcomer’s George Geddes.

The report says 100 Thieves has removed steel from the VALORANT roster and will move forward with substitute player Aaron “b0i” Thao in his place. Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella “will likely take over” the position of the in-game leader going forward, according to Geddes.

The team recently finished in the top four of the VCT Masters Berlin tournament after being eliminated by Envy in the semifinals. Steel had a rough time in Berlin and ended the event with a K/D of 0.79, according to VLR.gg.

During the event, Steel said he “couldn’t focus and was drawing blanks,” which was detrimental to the rest of the team. The Thieves were also disappointed about losing to Envy in the semifinals since this victory would have guaranteed an appearance in the grand finals. The match was a one-sided affair, with 100 Thieves only winning five rounds on Haven. They performed slightly better on Ascent but still lost 13-8.

100 Thieves have another chance to make it to Champions in December in the Last Chance Qualifier. During the event, nitr0 could take the mantle of in-game leader, and b0i may have a chance to shine on the starting roster. However, 100 Thieves has not officially revealed this roster change, and the situation can change before the Last Chance Qualifer.

