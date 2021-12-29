100T to reportedly sign former Liquid in-game leader ec1s to VALORANT squad

100 Thieves is on the cusp of signing former Team Liquid in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles to lead its VALORANT squad, according to a report by George Geddes of Upcomer.

Ec1s will reportedly relocate to North America to take over the IGL duties of the roster currently consisting of Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Ethan Arnold, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. 100T still has one more roster slot to fill after the departure of Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella, who’s expected to return to CS:GO and reunite with Liquid. 100T was reportedly looking to sign world champion Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek away from Acend, but Geddes reports that cNed is sticking with Acend.

Ec1s would fill the IGL spot vacated by Joshua “steel” Nissan after the organization moved him to the bench, surprisingly just a week after Masters Berlin and a month prior to the Last Chance Qualifier. 100T fell in the LCQ to Cloud9 Blue in the lower bracket final, ending their VCT 2021 run in late October.

Ec1s was a part of the original Fish123 roster signed by Liquid at the end of 2020 but only competed with the squad as the IGL through the first stage of the VCT, eventually being replaced by former rising CS:GO star Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen. Ec1s joined Ninjas in Pyjamas for a brief stint but was moved to the bench after the organization announced its plans to ditch EU VALORANT for Brazil.

100T still needs to completely fill out its roster before the start of the 2022 VCT season. The first qualifier for the first stage of Challengers is set for late January.