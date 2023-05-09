Cypher main shares helpful collection of one-way lineups for every VALORANT map

Cypher’s Cyber Cage is one of the most versatile sentinel abilities in VALORANT, enabling a vast number of tactical possibilities in the game. Its strongest use is as a one-way smoke, which, sadly, requires you to learn lineups. But if you aren’t a ‘Lineup Larry,’ don’t worry. A VALORANT player named dooda255 has got you covered with their assortment of one-way lineups.

On May 8, dooda255, an experienced Cypher main, posted a Google Drive link to their impressive collection of one-way Cyber Cage lineups on Reddit. Cypher players everywhere lauded the generous move, with many deeming Dooda255 their “savior” and the collection as their key to climbing the ranked ladder.

While most of the comments were positive, a few players also took the chance to express their dilemma against talented Cypher mains, who usually sit behind their Spy Cams waiting for enemies to push into a site and fall prey to their setups.

Another VALORANT player named itzShummy, who said they faced an annoyingly intelligent Cypher main in one of their Premier matches, pointed out that the only way to counter a Cypher setup is to rotate to a different site or at least break the Trapwires with Skye’s Trailblazer or Fade’s Prowler before entering the site. “I hate that Cypher but only because he wasn’t on my team, he was good,” they said.

While the Moroccan spy brings a mixture of potent, defensive utilities to the player’s table, his Cyber Cage, which, when used as one-way smokes and in combination with Trapwires, is one of his most valuable tactical offerings in VALORANT. He is an excellent sentinel to pick on tightly-spaced maps like Split, Fracture, and Bind.

Related: 10 tips for playing Cypher on attack in VALORANT

For those who are unaware, a one-way smoke is a unique form of visual barrier, which blocks the vision of those holding close to the smoke but enables players holding an advantageous angle away from the smoke to see through. In simple terms, you’ll be able to see your enemies, but they won’t be able to see you.

For example, if a Cyber Cage one-way is deployed on Ascent’s B Main entrance, defenders holding Defender Spawn, B Stairs, and B Lane have a tactical advantage over the attackers pushing through B Main.

Besides Cyber Cage, one-ways are also possible with Viper’s Poison Cloud, Omen’s Dark Cover, Astra’s Nebula, Jett’s Cloudburst, and Harbor’s Cove.

Learning lineups for any agent can be exhausting and time-consuming, but Dooda255 has made it easier for Cypher mains who need to refer to a dictionary of one-way lineups mid-game.