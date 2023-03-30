At the start of the year, Riot Games made the decision to remove Bind from VALORANT’s general map pool to make a sweeping rework that could help freshen up the iconic location for 2023.

Three months later, the developers are finally ready to show off all the changes they’ve made, and there is plenty to unpack. From significant layout changes to the A site, shifting a teleporter exit location, and widening certain entrances on the map, Bind retains its original charm while bringing some new challenges to professional players and solo queue warriors alike.

Agents can expect Bind to return next month, when Patch 6.08 is released on Tuesday, April 25. In the meantime, however, here are all of the big changes that the player base can find when the map returns.

All Bind changes, before and after

Showers entrance

Image via Riot Games

A teleporter exit

Image via Riot Games

A shower interior

Image via Riot Games

A bath exit

Image via Riot Games

A site wall (near tower)

Image via Riot Games

A back wall

Image via Riot Games

A site triple box

Image via Riot Games

B site hall entrance

Image via Riot Games

B elbow (from site)

Image via Riot Games

All of these changes will be coming in a couple of patches and should provide some unique positions for both attackers and defenders to take in the heat of battle. Some angles have been taken away, while others provide better opportunities to clear out highly-contested areas.

Other changes give defenders better ways to defend their sites, while some of the adjustments allow attackers more leeway to push out, control an area, or rotate out to different sites on the map. You can check out all of these new spots when the map releases next month.