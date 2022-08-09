Where to find Relic A-03 in Tower of Fantasy

It's not hard to find if you know where to look.

As you progress through Tower of Fantasy, you will eventually unlock a series of chapters that give you objectives to complete across its giant map to unlock a new character by the end of it.

One of the first missions that the game will throw at you is quite an easy one. You’ll have to clear Relic A-03, which on paper isn’t that bad. Ruins give you items on completion and are basically the game’s version of mini solo raids for players to tackle at their leisure.

But where exactly can you find this Relic? It’s one of dozens after all. Well, that is what we are here to tell you.

Clear Relic A-03 location

Screengrab via Perfect World

The location of Relic A-03 is an easy one thanks to how the game works. Unlike games like Genshin Impact, the location of most places is quite easy to find on the map as long as you know where to look.

This Relic can be found in the northwest part of Astra, which is the small island you start your adventure on. When looking at the map from afar, you can actually see the icon where it lies, so you just need to make your way over there.

Be sure to stock up on decent weapons and level them up to get access to the Relic. You need to be level 18 to be able to take it on, so be sure to complete missions to get to level 18 first before heading over there.

The Relic A-03 take is also one of the last missions you will likely complete during chapter two, which means as soon as you complete the Relic and get your rewards, you’ll finally be able to move on to the next stage of progress. You’ll be unlocking that free character soon at this rate.