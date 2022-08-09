It’s the eve of the Tower of Fantasy servers opening and that means players interested in the science fiction player RPG can officially start pre-loading the game onto their PC or mobile device.

The global servers for Tower of Fantasy are set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7pm CT, and both anticipation and expectations are high. Over 4 million users have pre-registered either on PC, Android, or iOS, according to the game’s official website. The pre-registered users have earned and unlocked all six pre-registration milestone tiers of rewards.

Whether you’ve pre-registered or not, you can pre-load the game onto your PC or mobile device now. Here’s how.

How to pre-load Tower of Fantasy on mobile and PC

On mobile devices, it’s a relatively straightforward process. Go to the Tower of Fantasy page on either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, and hit install. After it downloads, you can open the Tower of Fantasy app and it will start downloading additional assets. By the time all the downloading and updating is done, the game should take up roughly 9.5 GB of space, at least on Android devices.

On PC, head to the game’s official website and click the Windows icon under the window that reads “Pre-Load Available Now.” After downloading the installation program, run it and follow the installation steps, then hit Install. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to create a new account, but you can also sign in using Google, Apple, Facebook, or Twitter. If you plan on playing on mobile too, we would recommend signing in with the corresponding account (Google for Android, Apple for iOS devices).

After you log in or create an account, you’ll need to download most of the game through the launcher. On PC, this should take up roughly 22 GB of space.

You’ll be able to log into the game and select a server after pre-loading, but you won’t be able to actually join a server or play until the global servers go live on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7pm CT.