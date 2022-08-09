What will it take to run this beast of a game?

Tower of Fantasy is a game by Hotta Studios and Perfect World Games. It is one of the most highly anticipated games in recent times with over three million pre-registers over Android, iOS, and PC. The game drew a lot of attention initially for being similar to Genshin Impact in its presentation and Cyberpunk 2077 in its environment.

When it comes to the PC version, the game is set to launch imminently on Steam and Epic Game Store. With the scale and magnitude of this game, it is of some concern whether PC players would be able to run it on their system, especially after showcasing the game’s graphical capabilities and large open world.

These concerns have been tackled by Hotta Studios with the release of the game’s PC specifications.

Tower of Fantasy PC requirements

Image via Hotta Studios

For players who were worried about the game’s basic system specs being too high, we have learned that the game should be able to run on low-medium end PCs as well. These are the exact specifications of the game required in order to provide a smooth gaming experience.

Minimum Requirements

These are the system requirements that the game needs in order to run smoothly at low-medium settings.

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit. 32-bit operating systems are not supported.

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit. 32-bit operating systems are not supported. Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Intel Core i5 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Minimum Storage Space: 22 GB

If your system meets these requirements, you should be able to play the game at low-medium settings preset without much trouble. The game should be able to sustain an average framerate of 30-40 frames per second with these settings.

Recommended Requirements

These are the system requirements that the game needs to provide an optimal gaming experience at high settings and beyond.

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7 or better

Intel Core i7 or better Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or better DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Recommended Storage Space: 25 GB or more

If these requirements are met, you should be able to play the game at the high settings preset. A higher-end processor and graphics card would still be needed to play the game at an ultra preset. Nevertheless, maintaining a steady framerate of 60 frames per second at the high preset should be no trouble.

Tower of Fantasy is a massive open-world experience and even if your PC requirements are not optimal, we believe the game provides enough depth of content to satisfy any gamer while also introducing some fun new features not seen in previous games.