Tower of Fantasy, Hotta Studios’ open-world gacha game, has a lot of game elements that make every wanderer’s journey more interesting. Of course, battles test each player’s capability to fight, may it be battling against a game enemy or another player. But another thing that makes the game more exciting is the time-limited events, which could provide a different flavor when it comes to the gaming experience.

One of those time-limited events is the Aida Café event, wherein players can craft food recipes and turn those into real food. Cooking and serving the prescribed recipes can grant additional rewards for players, such as bonus in-game resources.

And a recipe you could consider doing is the Eel and Mushroom Soup, which is a staple recipe in the game (even outside the event).

Here’s everything you need to know on how to make Eel and Mushroom Soup in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Eel and Mushroom Soup recipe

In order to create an Eel and Mushroom Soup in Tower of Fantasy, you must first look for the following ingredients:

Electric Eel x1 – Electric Eels can be found in water areas in Tower of Fantasy. Though they may be hard to find, the best place to hunt for them is in Warren. You just need to interact with them to be able to catch those. There are also a few locations in Navia and Banges with Electric Eels, but Warren could be considered as the location with the most amount of eels.

Firecap x14 – You can only look for Firecaps in Crown. It may be a bit difficult to reach this region, but it will be worth it since there is an abundance of Firecaps in the area. After you discover the recipe to create the Eel and Mushroom Soup, you will only need two Firecaps the next time you cook this soup.

Characters that like Eel and Mushroom Soup in Tower of Fantasy

Here are the characters who list Eel and Mushroom Soup as their favorite dishes in Tower of Fantasy:

Cobalt-B

Aida Café event requirements

The only requirement players need to have first to be able to participate in the time-limited Aida Café event is for their Wanderer level. Those who have at least a Wanderer level of 17 could be eligible to join the Tower of Fantasy event, while it lasts.