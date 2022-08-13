Current and first-time Discord Nitro subscribers jumping head first into the recently released multiplayer RPG Tower of Fantasy can redeem some exclusive rewards during a limited time event.

Discord Nitro subscribers can claim a White Eye Mask, five SR Relic shards, and 8,888 gold “to give them an edge” early on in their Tower of Fantasy adventure. The SR Relic shards can go towards unlocking the powerful Relics that enable your character with unique skills.

Image via Perfect World

If you’re not a Nitro subscriber and have never been one, you can also take advantage of an exclusive one-month free trial of Nitro that is redeemable through the game. This trial offer is only available for first time Nitro subscribers, but enables access to the Tower of Fantasy gift.

Here’s how to claim the Discord Nitro Tower of Fantasy gift pack.

How to claim gifts through Discord Nitro in Tower of Fantasy

Nitro subscribers can claim gifts from the Nitro gifts page on Discord. You can navigate to that page by going to your user settings, then clicking on Gift Inventory under Billing. There, you should see the “Exclusive Tower of Fantasy Nitro Avatar Pack” under the Your Gifts section.

Click on See Code to view the code. Rather than hit Redeem, which just takes you to the Tower of Fantasy, you should take the code directly to the Redemption page in-game.

Image via Perfect World

To access this, log in to Tower of Fantasy and hit the Rewards gift box on the top right of the screen. Navigate to the Rewards section of the Rewards page, then go to Exchange. There, copy or type in the code listed on your Nitro gift inventory, and hit Confirm. The rewards should appear in your Inbox, and must be claimed there.

The code must be redeemed before Nov. 9.