In Tower of Fantasy, players can earn and unlock different Relics to make exploration, combat, or any other aspect of gameplay easier or more fun. Each player can have up to two Relics equipped at once, allowing for a limitless variety of combinations since each Relic comes equipped with its own active and passive skills.

There are a total of 20 Relics that can be unlocked: 12 that are Super Rare quality and eight that are Super Super Rare. Some Relics are unlocked through story progression, but others are acquired by collecting shards or parts, either by exploration or the gacha system.

Each Relic can also be advanced up to five levels at the cost of Gold, with each level unlocking new traits and effects.

All Relics in Tower of Fantasy

Jetpack

Tap and hold the Jetpack skill to dash in the direction of the arrow. Character will go airborne and will glide, at the cost of Endurance. Hold two charges. Activation cooldown is 120 seconds.

Hovering Cannon

Summons a cannon for 20 seconds. Hovering Cannon deals 5.6 percent attack power to the target each time. Activation cooldown is 240 seconds.

Lava Bomb

Toss a Lava Bomb at the target, dealing damage equal to 567 percent of attack power and launching the target into the air. Activation cooldown is 45 seconds.

Jetboard

Dash forward and deal damage to 380 percent of attack power and launch them into the air. Activation cooldown is 90 seconds.

Magnetic Storm

Unleash an electric tornado that travels through the battlefield for 10 seconds, throwing nearby enemies into the air and dealing damage equal to 186.3 percent of attack power. Activation cooldown is 100 seconds.

Quantum Cloak

Enter a stealth state that lasts for 10 seconds. Exit stealth state after attacking. Activation cooldown is 120 seconds.

Missile Barrage

Place a missile launcher that fires multiple missiles at nearby enemies, dealing 34.8 percent of attack power with each strike. Activation cooldown is 60 seconds.

Cybernetic Arm

Fire a Cybernetic Arm that pulls the selected target. Deal 100 percent attack power, strongly suspend the target, and regenerates weapons charge by 300. Can be used to access hard-to-reach areas, and stores up to two charges at a time. Activation cooldown is 30 seconds.

Couant

Summon a droid and generate a shield for five seconds. Shield disappears after five seconds or after being struck. Knocks back enemies when it disappears, dealing damage. If broken within one second of being created, the shield will stun enemies for two seconds. Activation cooldown is 30 seconds.

Strange Cube

Alter the surrounding gravity, dealing damage equal to 100 percent of attack damage to enemies and suspending them in midair. Afterward, deals damage equal to 120 percent of attack power. Activation cooldown is 30 seconds.

Omnium Handcannon

Launch a bomb at a target location and create a scalable energy pillar upon striking the ground or water surface for up to 20 seconds. Activation cooldown is 50 seconds, and it holds two charges.

Magnetic Pulse

Detonate a Magnetic Bomb, dealing volt damage equal to 38.8 percent of attack power and launching targets into the air. Grants user immunity to hitstun for five seconds. Activation cooldown is 35 seconds.

Colossus Arm

Summon a colossus arm to battle for 20 seconds. Grants hitscan immunity. Normal attacks deal damage up to 1,387.7 percent of attack power and strongly launched enemies. Skills deal damage equal to 453.5 percent of attack power and strongly suspends enemies. Activation cooldown is 300 seconds.

Omnium Shield

Generates an Omnium shield that stops projectiles for ten seconds, with starting energy equal to 200 percent of the Wanderer’s max HP. Activation cooldown is 90 seconds.

Type V Armor

Pilot a droid to fight for 30 seconds. Immune to hitstun. Has the Aimed Shot skill: shoot rapidly to deal damage equal to 44.4 percent of attack power per hit. Activation cooldown is 200 seconds.

Spacetime Rift

Launch a proton bomb at the target location, creating a collapse in time-space that sucks targets in for 10 seconds. After 1.5 seconds, the center of the collapse deals damage equal to 39.6 percent of attack power to targets caught in the area every 0.5 seconds. Activation cooldown is 100 seconds.

Confinement

Create an area of confinement with a radius of seven meters for 10 seconds. Energy pulses within the area, dealing elemental damage equal to 73.4 percent of attack power every second. Targets that touch the edge of the area are afflicted with a two-second stun. Activation cooldown is 240 seconds.

Drone

Summon a drone for 15 seconds that increases final damage reduction by five percent every five seconds. Activation cooldown is 120 seconds.

Hologram Projector

Project a Hologram of the user that synchronously replays your weapon attacks, dealing 35 percent of the damage dealt. Lasts for 15 seconds. Activation cooldown is 180 seconds.

Alternate Destiny

Generates a Pocket Dimension for eight seconds. Allies gain immunity to hitstun effects in the dimension, and HP will not drop below 20 percent from enemy attacks. Leaving the dimension removes all buffs. Once you have spent eight seconds in the dimension, you cannot be buffed by it for 45 seconds. Activation cooldown is 90 seconds.