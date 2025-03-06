Forgot password
A Sim in yellow and black overalls with four Skill Mastery Perk icons around them in The Sims 4.

Category:
The Sims

All Skill Mastery Perks and their effects in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

Unlock some seriously OP new abilities.

Kacee Fay


Published: Mar 6, 2025 01:00 pm

The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies is all about building skills and a business based on what your Sim likes to do. As you hone in on skills and become highly adept at them, you can acquire powerful bonuses called Skill Mastery Perks.

These perks are hidden until you acquire them, but you might be interested in knowing all of the available options so you can focus your Sims’ skills on certain tasks to unlock them. There are plenty to choose from, so here are all Skill Mastery Perks and their effects in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies.

Table of contents

Every Skill Mastery Perk you can unlock in The Sims 4

The Secret Spice Skill Mastery Perk on a Sim in The Sims 4.
These powerful bonuses grant your Sims special abilities based on their best skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 18 Skill Mastery Perks available in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies. Each one has its own unique effect which means there’s pretty much a perk for every type of Sim.

Here’s a list of all the Skill Mastery Perks you can unlock and what each one does.

NameEffect
Active AuraYour Sim can channel their experience into an aura that helps Sims who are nearby build their active skills faster.
Aspirational CreatorYour Sim earns Satisfaction Points when they craft excellent objects.
Aspirational ThinkerYour Sim earns Satisfaction Points when they focus on activities that involve mental skills.
Creative AuraYour Sim can channel their experience into an aura that helps Sims who are nearby build their creative skills faster.
Final TouchYour Sim can increase the quality of objects with one touch.
In the ZoneYour Sim enters occasional periods of intense focus that allow them to not worry as much about their motives while building their skills.
Mental AuraYour Sim can channel their experience into an aura that helps Sims who are nearby build mental skills faster.
Mental MusclesYour Sim can build muscle using brain power. If your Sim neglects their mental skills, they may lose this muscle.
Pigeonholed (Social skills)Your Sim focuses on social skills and builds all related skills faster. They have a hard time with other skills.
Pigeonholed (Mental skills)Your Sim focuses on mental skills and builds all related skills faster. They have a hard time with other skills.
Pigeonholed (Creative skills)Your Sim focuses on creative skills and builds all related skills faster. They have a hard time with other skills.
Pigeonholed (Active skills)Your Sim focuses on active skills and builds all related skills faster. They have a hard time with other skills.
Powerful PerformerYour Sim is an extremely talented performer who builds relationships with the audience and helps get rid of their negative emotions.
Second WindYour Sim can be revitalized while exercising so they can keep going for longer.
Secret SpiceYour Sim can increase the quality of food with just one touch.
Skillful SleepYour Sim can cast a projection while sleeping to continue building skills while resting.
SpacebenderYour Sim can freely teleport wherever they like.
Stellar StaminaYour Sim has better Stamina, loses energy very slowly, and never gets dangerously tired.

Best Skill Mastery Perks in The Sims 4

The best Skill Mastery Perks generally vary depending on what your Sim specializes in, but the overall most helpful ones that work well on any Sim are:

  • Skillful Sleep: Your Sim can essentially build skills nonstop with this perk. It’s an incredibly powerful ability that almost feels like cheating because it’s so useful.
  • Spacebender: Walking and biking take a while, so being able to teleport anywhere you like right away saves you so much time and allows your Sim to get much more done each day.
  • Stellar Stamina: This Skill Mastery Perk is a literal lifesaver for Elder Sims who are otherwise at risk of death by exhaustion almost constantly. Even for younger Sims, doing more before you become sleepy helps your Sim be more productive overall.

How to get Skill Mastery Perks in The Sims 4

Sims can unlock Skill Mastery Perks by using any skill at a high level. Any Sim can earn a Skill Mastery Perk, but Elders are much more likely to obtain them thanks to their long life experience. As long as you continuously work on building skills and reaching the highest levels for them, you have a decent shot at acquiring a related Skill Mastery Perk.

If you’re having trouble building skills and obtaining Skill Mastery Perks, ask a Sim who is highly skilled to mentor you. You can also attend Hobby Classes to learn from the best and quickly work on improving your desired skills. Another way to earn Skill Mastery Perks is by befriending Elders who have them. You can ask them to bestow their perks to you.

The last method you can use to acquire Skill Mastery Perks is to spend Satisfaction Points in the rewards store to claim the Mastery Perk Bestower reward. This prize is a drink you can have your Sim consume so you can then specifically choose any of the available Skill Mastery Perks. It costs 8,000 Satisfaction Points.

The Mastery Perk Bestower reward in The Sims 4.
It’s super costly, but the price is worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re unsure what to do after mastering your desired Skill Mastery Perks, there’s plenty to explore across other expansion packs and the base game. Consider completing Alice’s Sorrow, joining the best after-school activities, and finding and meeting the wealthy weirdo.

