When does TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables season end?

Some players are looking forward to the TFT Set 11 season ending.
Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 23, 2024 12:53 pm

Riot Games is two sets into its new Teamfight Tactics schedule, with a new one dropping every four months. 

What is the end date for TFT Set 11?

The projected TFT season ending for Set 11 is July 31 through Patch 14.15. Riot introduced a new cadence to its set releases starting with Set 10, with each lasting a total of four months. No official end date for Set 11 has been announced at time of writing. Still, we can accurately predict the date based on the release date of Inkborn Fables, the TFT patch schedule, and dates for the Tactician Crown tournament (formerly known as the World Championship). 

Based on our predictions, TFT Set 12 should drop onto the PBE servers on July 17 through Patch 14.14, the week after Set 11 Tactician Crown takes place. Spoilers for the upcoming set should begin during the World Championship, with full patch notes dropping on July 16. The official end date for TFT Set 11 should be July 31 at the time of Patch 14.15 being uploaded onto the live servers. 

What are the other TFT modes to play before Set 11 ends?

Gameplay mechanics for Set 11, like Encounters, have discouraged some players from grinding the ranked ladder. Thanks to the expansion of the TFT dev team, though, there are other game modes to play while waiting for Set 11 Inkborn Fables to end. 

It’s unknown at time of writing if Set 11 will have a “for fun” patch after the Five-year Bash event ends. The Inkborn Fables set will end on July 31 through the live servers, at which point TFT Set 12 will drop and run for the next four months. 

