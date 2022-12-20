Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023

A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception.

Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.

For Teamfight Tactics, updating the game is crucial for its development and state. With every set, the developers nerf champions and systems, while also giving buffs to those in need. As a result, the title feels dynamic and always has something new to offer to players.

Luckily for Teamfight Tactics’ enjoyers, Riot Games’ Mortdog, one of the lead designers for the game, has provided a schedule for patches coming to the game next year. As usual, those will be shipped every two weeks.

Here’s the full patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023.

Patch Release date 13.1 Wednesday, Jan. 11 13.2 Wednesday, Jan. 25 13.3 Wednesday, Feb. 8 13.4 Thursday, Feb. 23 13.5 Wednesday, March 8 13.6 Wednesday, March 22 13.7 Wednesday, April 5 13.8 Wednesday, April 19 13.9 Wednesday, May 3 13.10 Wednesday, May 17 13.11 Thursday, June 1 13.12 Wednesday, June 14 13.13 Wednesday, June 28 13.14 Wednesday, July 19 13.15 Wednesday, Aug. 2 13.16 Wednesday, Aug. 16 13.17 Wednesday, Aug. 30 13.18 Wednesday, Sept. 13 13.19 Wednesday, Sept. 27 13.20 Wednesday, Oct. 11 13.21 Wednesday, Oct. 25 13.22 Wednesday, Nov. 8 13.23 Tuesday, Nov. 21 13.24 Wednesday, Dec. 6

Keep up with all the upcoming changes to Teamfights Tactics throughout the new season with Dot Esports.