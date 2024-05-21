What is TFT 5-year Bash and when can I play it?

Riot Games is celebrating five years of Teamfight Tactics with a Five-year Bash, featuring a temporary game mode, free rewards, and birthday-themed cosmetics.

What is the TFT Five-year Bash?

Celebrate five years of TFT. Image via Riot Games

The TFT Five-year Bash is a birthday party for all Tacticians. Despite being in Set 11, Teamfight Tactics is only five years old. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Riot is dropping a new temporary game mode called Pengu’s Party. The celebration also includes an event pass that doesn’t cost players, containing 14 free-to-play rewards.

What is Pengu’s Party and when can I play it in TFT?

Much like the Choncc’s Treasure game mode, Pengu’s Party is a for-fun temporary game mode. The new TFT game mode will drop onto the PBE servers on May 29 for testing. On June 12, through Patch 14.12, Pengu’s Party will hit the live servers, running until July 15.

Instead of wild loot orbs that were featured in Choncc’s Treasure, Pengu’s Party showcases traits from the previous 10 TFT sets. Not every trait from Sets One to 10 will be featured but at least two that were specifically unique to that Set are expected to be included. Gameplay with that many traits is bound to turn chaotic, while also being nostalgic and fun. The specific traits from each TFT Set being added to Pengu’s Party have yet to be revealed at time of writing.

What are the TFT Five-year Bash rewards?

Complete every milestone to unlock a new Anniversary Pengu Little Legend. Image via Riot Games

All TFT Five-year Bash rewards can be claimed by logging in and completing the free-to-play Event Pass. Logging in 10 times from June 12 to July 15 will earn players Treasure tokens and the “I Celebrate” emote. There is also an “All Skill” emote featured through the free-to-play Event Pass that features Trails from your Tactician during the Five-year Bash.

Here’s every reward from the Five-year Bash, spread across 14 blocks.

Block one: 50 Star Shards

Block two: 100 Treasure tokens

Block three: 50 Star Shards

Block four: All Skill emote

Block five: 100 Treasure tokens

Block six: 50 Star Shards

Block seven: 100 Treasure tokens

Block eight: 50 Star Shards

Block nine: First or Eighth emote

Block 10: 100 Treasure tokens

Block 11: 50 Star Shards

Block 12: 100 Treasure tokens

Block 13: 50 Star Shards

Block 14: Anniversary Pengu Little Legend

