Choncc holding a TFT Set 11 loot orb
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11

Tired of Ranked games? Choncc is back to shake up lobbies.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:34 pm

Riot Games has shipped the Fortune loot orb Choncc’s Treasure event into Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Inkborn Fables, where all Tacticians start with a random four- or five-cost champion.

Recommended Videos

What is Choncc’s Treasure in TFT?

Choncc's Treasure rules TFT Set 11
Have fun through loot orbs and bonuses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choncc’s Treasure is a casual game mode within TFT Set 11 that offers wild loot drops when you drop below a specific health and a random four or five-cost Inkborn Fables champion at the start of a game. You can use the high-cost champion for Econ, or as a unit to strengthen your board. Choncc’s Treasure event also drops an abundance of loot orbs, which can contain Champion Duplicators, resulting in three-star four and five-cost champions if you use the shop odds to your advantage.

The Choncc’s Treasure event is located under the TFT tab within the League client and doesn’t have a Ranked mode. All players receive the same quantities of loot and champions, although the quantity may differ between those in your lobby. Riot typically ships these for-fun temporary game mode several weeks before a Set ends but decided to drop Choncc’s Treasure early this time for unknown reasons.

All Choncc’s Treasure loot drops and features in TFT Set 11

Set 11 introduced Encounters, which are included in Choncc’s Treasure. Riot also disabled Portals and Augments for the temporary game mode to keep the playing field somewhat level. Additional loot orbs were added for Set 11 after each Carousel Stage. Choncc will drop three loot orbs after the Stage One Carousel and up to seven loot orbs by Stage Five, according to Riot.

  • Encounters have been added to Choncc’s Treasure
  • Balance changes were applied to various Set 11 champions to keep it fair
    • Lissandera: Only receives gold with her ability before Stage 4-1 and drops items after
  • Various Portals and Augments from Set 11 were disabled
  • All Tacticians get a random four or five-cost TFT Set 11 champion at the start of the game
  • Choncc rains loots orbs after each Carousel Stage
  • Loot orbs can contain goodies like Tome of Traits, Tactician Crowns, and Ornn Artifact items
  • Loot orbs will not drop items like Theif’s Gloves
  • A Golden loot orb drops onto the battlefield once your player health drops below 50

Choncc’s Treasure in TFT Set 11 is a temporary game mode, running from May 15 to June 10 at around 7pm CT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards
TFT Set 11 Poptail Little Legend
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes today: Behemoth, Sniper, and Reaper buffs
Zyra Set 11 skin TFT Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes today: Behemoth, Sniper, and Reaper buffs
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Read Article Fated TFT players gain an extra day to force best Set 11 comp
Thresh skin for TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Fated TFT players gain an extra day to force best Set 11 comp
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards
TFT Set 11 Poptail Little Legend
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes today: Behemoth, Sniper, and Reaper buffs
Zyra Set 11 skin TFT Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes today: Behemoth, Sniper, and Reaper buffs
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Read Article Fated TFT players gain an extra day to force best Set 11 comp
Thresh skin for TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Fated TFT players gain an extra day to force best Set 11 comp
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.