How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11

Riot Games has shipped the Fortune loot orb Choncc’s Treasure event into Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Inkborn Fables, where all Tacticians start with a random four- or five-cost champion.

What is Choncc’s Treasure in TFT?

Have fun through loot orbs and bonuses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choncc’s Treasure is a casual game mode within TFT Set 11 that offers wild loot drops when you drop below a specific health and a random four or five-cost Inkborn Fables champion at the start of a game. You can use the high-cost champion for Econ, or as a unit to strengthen your board. Choncc’s Treasure event also drops an abundance of loot orbs, which can contain Champion Duplicators, resulting in three-star four and five-cost champions if you use the shop odds to your advantage.

The Choncc’s Treasure event is located under the TFT tab within the League client and doesn’t have a Ranked mode. All players receive the same quantities of loot and champions, although the quantity may differ between those in your lobby. Riot typically ships these for-fun temporary game mode several weeks before a Set ends but decided to drop Choncc’s Treasure early this time for unknown reasons.

All Choncc’s Treasure loot drops and features in TFT Set 11

Set 11 introduced Encounters, which are included in Choncc’s Treasure. Riot also disabled Portals and Augments for the temporary game mode to keep the playing field somewhat level. Additional loot orbs were added for Set 11 after each Carousel Stage. Choncc will drop three loot orbs after the Stage One Carousel and up to seven loot orbs by Stage Five, according to Riot.

Encounters have been added to Choncc’s Treasure

have been added to Choncc’s Treasure Balance changes were applied to various Set 11 champions to keep it fair Lissandera : Only receives gold with her ability before Stage 4-1 and drops items after

were applied to various Set 11 champions to keep it fair Various Portals and Augments from Set 11 were disabled

from Set 11 were disabled All Tacticians get a random four or five-cost TFT Set 11 champion at the start of the game

TFT Set 11 champion at the start of the game Choncc rains loots orbs after each Carousel Stage

after each Carousel Stage Loot orbs can contain goodies like Tome of Traits, Tactician Crowns, and Ornn Artifact items

Loot orbs will not drop items like Theif’s Gloves

A Golden loot orb drops onto the battlefield once your player health drops below 50

Choncc’s Treasure in TFT Set 11 is a temporary game mode, running from May 15 to June 10 at around 7pm CT.

