TFT Set 11 Fated trait, how to play, champions, and best comps

Champion bonuses return to Teamfight Tactics through the Set 11 trait Fated, showcasing five units with bonuses that range from ability power to attack speed and a shield.

Rising to the top of the TFT Set 11 meta for the launch of Inkborn Fables is the Fated trait, playable as a vertical and splash trait. The Fated trait is unique in that a pair of Fated units join forces at the start of combat, granting bonus health and a Fated bonus to each of the Set 11 champions with the Fated trait.

Who are the TFT Set 11 champions with the Fated trait

Image via Riot Games

The Fated trait in TFT Set 11 contains seven champions: Ahri, Yasuo, Kindred, Aphelios, Thresh, Syndra, and Sett. Each of the seven units has one other Inkborn Fables trait and a Fated bonus if the trait is active on the board.

Set 11 Fated TFT champion Fated bonus Ahri Ability Power: 30 Yasuo Shield bonus: 300 Kindred Attack speed bonus: 18 percent Aphelios Attack damage: 25 percent Thresh Armor and magic resistance: 20 Syndra Damage bonus: 10 percent Sett Omnivamp: 15 percent

Fated activates with at least three units with the trait on the board and has breakpoints at 3/5/7. To pair Fated champions together, you need to hover one over the other, or else the game will choose for you. Pairing the Fated units together grants them bonus health. At each breakpoint, the Fated bonus is increased.

Breakpoint Fated bonus Three Pair gets 100 of the Fated bonus Five All Fated units get 200 percent of the Fated bonus Seven All Fated units get 300 percent of the Fated bonus Nine All Fated units get 300 percent of the Fated bonus

How to play Fated trait in TFT Set 11

Heading out of PBE testing for the official launch of TFT Set 11, vertical Fated with either Syndra or Ahri as the primary carry was a top meta Inkborn Fables comp. The Ahri variant is a reroll comp that runs a combination of Fated and Arcanist units as the main champions in the build. Best-in-slot items for Ahri are Spear of Shojin and Nashor’s Tooth.

If the Ahri reroll build doesn’t fall into place, you can go vertical with Fated and run Syndra as a carry. This is still a reroll build that wants a three-star Yasuo as the tank, much like the Ahri reroll version, and a three-star Aphelios as the primary carrier on the backline. Ideal items for Syndra are Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet while Gargoyle’s Stoneplate is the best defensive item for Yasuo.

What are the Fated Augments in TFT Set 11?

Getting a Fated Crown or Crest Augment is ideal when running a Fated comp. There’s also a Fated trait-specific Augment called My Heart Will Go On that grants a Yasuo and Ahri while transferring the Fated bonus from a Fated unit that perishes to another. Other Augments to consider when running a Fated vertical comp include Heroic Grab Bag, Jeweled Lotus, and Harmacist.

