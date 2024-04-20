How Best TFT Set 11 Fated comps work in 14.8b

Fated Teamfight Tactics comps are rising the Inkborn Fables meta ranks following the Set 11 14.8 B-patch, featuring multiple builds that can top four lobbies.

Ranked as the best TFT 14.8b opening comps following the update were Storyweaver and Darius Umbral. It is often slept on, but just as good is a Fated opener that can put you in position for a top-four finish. Next to Porcelain Ashe comps, Fated builds are my go-to—depending on my early Set 11 champions. Having the right units by Level Five opens up possibilities as you win-streak toward the best end-game TFT 14.8b comp.

What are the best TFT Set 11 comps with Fated champions?

Fated Shen can win-streak hard through the mid-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fated trait in TFT Set 11 grants seven Inkborn Fables champions a unique bonus, from ability power to attack speed bonuses. Yasuo and Ahri were established during Set 11 PBE as prominent carriers but fell off as the meta developed and changed. Patch 14.8 provided Syndra a slight buff, helping compensate for a Sett nerf. With minimal changes to the trait, it was positioned to rise the TFT 14.8b meta tier lists using Thresh, Aphelios, Syndra, Ashe, and Sett as the carriers of Fated builds.

Items are important and can vary depending on lobbies and the meta, so be sure to check out the best TFT Set 11 carriers and their items list if you have any questions. Augments also matter, like any Fated Crowns and Crests. When rerolling, Heroic Grab Bag is a must. Other powerful Set 11 Augments are Big Grab Bag, Jeweled Lotus, and You Have My Bow.

How to play TFT Set 11 Fated reroll Thresh and Aphelios comp

High rolling into a Thresh and Aphelios reroll verticle seven Fated comp isn’t a guarantee, so take advantage of it you do. The goal is to three-star both Thresh and Aphelios while getting Fated Emblems along the way to strengthen your late-game board. Getting a three-star Aphelios or Thresh requires you to roll at Level Seven. Sett is the only five-cost legendary need but not hitting him in a shop can have the build fall off hard during the late stages of a game.

How to play TFT Set 11 Kayn Fated comp

Fated Kayn can earn a lobby win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghostly Fated builds are fun if you score a Fated Emblem but fall off late-game, requiring a hard win streak into Level Six. Fated Reaper is a stronger line, especially once you hit Kayn. What I like most about the build is the flexibility between primary carriers. There’s Kayn and Aphelios for physical damage, Syndra and Sylas for magical damage while Thresh and a Fated Emblem Ornn can hold the line during combat as tanks.

How to play TFT Set 11 Fated Sylas or Ashe comp

Ashe is good outside of Porcelain builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Potentially one of the strongest versions within the TFT 14.8b meta was the Fated Ashe or Sylas comp. The build still requires a Fated Emblem, which can go on either Ashe or Sylas. My go-to is Sylas, but Ashe is also strong. Nautilus is the other non-Fated unit, unlocking the Warden trait for additional frontline defense. Rerolling isn’t an option with the TFT Set 11 Ashe or Sylas Fated comps, as the comp peaks at Level Nine.

