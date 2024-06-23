TFT Patch 14.13 notes—All early balance changes per Patch Rundown

Patch 14.13 is the Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown, formerly known as Worlds, update. It’s also a three-week patch due to Riot Games summer break. Only one update is left within the Inkborn Fables set. From Pengu’s Party balance changes to minor tweaks to the Set 11 meta, here’s every balance change slated to drop through Patch 14.13 per the Patch Rundown.

Recommended Videos

All TFT Patch 14.13 system changes

With the Inkborn Fables set ending soon, no major system changes were implemented in Patch 14.13. Prismatic orbs’ odds chances of dropping were increased slightly, but they are still rare drops, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Riot is also introducing the Golden Item Remover. The Golden Item Remover will have all existing items removers on a player’s bench become Reforgers. And if a player gains a new item remover, it becomes a Reforger instead.

All TFT Patch 14.13 Pengu’s Party balance changes

Big balance changes were applied to Pengu’s Party. Image via Riot Games

More balance changes are getting applied to Pengu’s Party than the TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables meta through Patch 14.13.

Coven: Ability power increased from 40/80 to 40/100 and mana granted buffed from 2/5 to 4/10.

Imperial: Units buffed increased from 2/4 to 2/5.

Mascot: Base health regeneration increased from 1.5/6 to 1.5/7.5 percent.

Socialite: Damage amplification buffed from 15/40 to 20/60 percent and Omnivamp increased from 0/15 to 0/25 percent.

Trainer: A bugfix has returned Nomsy burn damage to one percent. If Nomsy’s target should perish during a cast, it will choose a new target.

Yordle: Total three-star units required increased from five to six.

Yordle: Veigar spell damage nerfed from 300/450/777 to 270/400/777.

All TFT Patch 14.13 trait balance changes

The Sniper nerf from Patch 14.12 knocked the trait out of the TFT Set 11 meta, resulting in a revert for Patch 14.13. A buff was applied to the Inkshadow trait and two Fated nerfs were included too.

Fated: Ahri ability power bonus nerfed from 30 to 17

Fated: Syndra damage amplification bonus nerfed from 11 to 10 percent

Inkshadow: Damage amplification and reduction was buffed from 5/15/20 to 5/16/22 percent

Sniper: Damage increase per Hex reverted back to 8/18/35 percent

All TFT Patch 14.13 champion balance changes

For the first time in all of TFT history, only one champion was balanced through Patch 14.13. But the balance change may breathe life back into Kai’Sa with her getting an attack speed buff from 0.8 to 0.85 percent.

All TFT Patch 14.13 item balance changes

Cursed Blade is still bugged and has been removed once again from the Inkborn Fables meta. Other minor buffs were applied to the Artifacts Luden’s Tempest, Prowler’s Claw, and Rapid Firecannon.

Cursed Blade: Disabled again

Luden’s Tempest: AD and AP increased from 35 to 40

Prowler’s Claw: AD increased from 30 to 40 percent

Rapid Firecannon: Attack speed increased from 60 to 75 percent

All TFT Patch 14.13 Augment balance changes

A handful of Augments were adjusted for TFT Patch 14.13.

Silver Ticket (Silver-tier): Now grants three gold

Built Different Two (Gold-tier): Health increased to 240/330/420/530

Ethereal Blades (Gold-tier): Damage amplification nerfed from 100 to 85 percent

Mulched (Gold-tier): Damage amplification buffed from five to eight percent

Storied Champion (Gold-tier): Ability bonus true damage nerfed from 50 to 45 percent

Is this the last TFT Set 11 Inborn Fables Patch?

No, this isn’t the last TFT Set 11 update. But only one more remains. The next and last Set 11 update is the “for fun Patch,” and will also drop TFT Set 12 into PBE servers for testing. The date of the final Inkborn Fables Patch is July 17 through Patch 14.14.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy