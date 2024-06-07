Soraka casting spell in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games
TFT Patch 14.12 early notes, all PBE balance changes so far

Gain a meta advantage through PBE testing changes.
Riot Games is testing balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.12 on the PBE servers, mostly with minor adjustments. Here are all the up-to-date changes so far.

What’s coming to TFT Patch 14.12 that’s important?

TFT Tacticians and champions celebrating five year birthday event
Image via Riot Games

Patch 14.12 in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables will drop Pengu’s Party onto the live servers on June 12, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the autobattler. The balance changes being tested on the PBE servers are mostly minor tweaks to the meta since the update set the stage for the third Tactician’s Trials and Cup.

All TFT Patch 14.12 early trait changes

Irelia preparing for battle
Image via Riot Games

The Duelist trait was nerfed slightly during PBE testing while gaining XP was re-added to the Exalted TFT Set 11 trait.

TFT Set 11 traitPatch 14.12 balance change
DuelistAttack speed gained nerfed slightly from 5/10/14/18 to 5/9/13/18 percent
ExaltedXP re-added to breakpoints with one XP at breakpoint of three and two XP at breakpoint of five
SniperDamage per Hex reduced slightly from 8/18/35 to 8/17/33 percent
TrickshotPrevious bounce damage increased from 40 to 45 percent at breakpoint of two

All TFT Patch 14.12 early champion changes

Lissandra casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games

A slight tweak was added to Sivir, which I like because it could improve Storyweaver during the mid-game rounds. Lux also received a small buff while Qiyana had her physical damage nerfed. Riven, Senna, and Kayn, on the other hand, had their physical damage slightly buffed. And Hwei‘s damage was slightly buffed. All TFT Patch 14.12 champion changes are listed in order from one to five-cost.

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.12 balance change
SivirAttack speed granted to self and adjacent allies buffed from six to 6/7/8 seconds
AatroxSpell damage buffed from 260/390/600 to 275/415/645
JannaMagic damage increased from 180/270/415 to 190/285/445
LuxSpell damage increased from 225/340/525 to 240/360/560
QiyanaAttack damage reduced from 55 to 50
RivenSpell physical damage increased from 190/190/200 to 200/200/215 and third cast damage increased from 300/300/310 to 310/310/325
SennaLaser damage buffed from 137/205/328 to 145/217/347
YoneAttack speed increased from 0.85 to 0.90
AnnieMana adjusted from 70/140 to 70/120
GailoMana adjusted from 70/140 to 70/120
KaynAttack damage increased from 75 to 80
NautilusHealth reduced slightly from 1,150 to 1,100
HweiMagic damage buffed from 180/270/2000 to 195/290/2000
LissandraChance of turning enemy death into a loot orb increased from 40 to 45 percent

All TFT Patch 14.12 early Augment changes

Neeko casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games

The Gold Long Shot Sniper trait Augment was slightly nerfed, in conjunction with the Sniper trait nerf. I’m excited that Amumu is now a granted champion through the gold Boiling Point Augment. And Crown Guarded finally got a buff I can get behind.

TFT Set 11 AugmentPatch 14.12 balance change
Risky Moves (Silver-tier)Gold gained increased from 30 to 33
Boiling Point (Gold-tier)Amumu added as granted Set 11 champion
Built Different (Gold-tier)Attack speed changed from 40-55 to 45-60 percent
Combat Caster (Gold-tier)Shield reduced from six to four seconds
Crown Guarded (Gold-tier)Start of combat effect increased from 75 to 100 percent stronger
Long Shot (Gold-tier)Attack speed gained reduced from 18 to 15 percent
Trade Sector (Gold-tier)Gold gained increased from two to four
Wrath of the Moon (Gold-tier)Umbral champion damage per second reduced from four to 3.5 percent
Ba-BOOM (Prismatic-tier)Bonus damage from every other cast increased from 75 to 90 percent
Shopping Spree (Prismatic-tier)Gold gained increased from three to four

All PBE TFT Set 11 balance adjustments are subject to change before the update hits the live servers. We’ll update the Patch 14.12 notes following game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer’s Patch Rundown on June 9.

