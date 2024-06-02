How new TFT Pengu’s Party mode works in 5-year Bash

A new casual Teamfight Tactics game mode called Pengu’s Party will run from June 12 to July 15 as part of the five-year birthday bash for the autobattler, featuring 20 former Set traits mashed into Set 11 Inkborn Fables for a wild ride to either first or eighth.

When do the TFT Pengu’s Party traits appear and how the game mode works

You get to pick a past TFT trait at Stages 1-3 and 2-5, and then upgrade one at Stage 3-5. Image via Riot Games

All Pengu’s Party trait options will appear at Stages 1-3 and 2-5. This is in addition to the TFT Set 11 Portals at the start of the game, Encounters, and normal Augment Stage armories. Each trait has two ability breakpoints. The first is active upon being chosen and the second is a Prismatic upgrade that you can do at Stage 3-5. Traits chosen don’t need a specific number of TFT champions to activate. They don’t have normal breakpoints and are always on from the moment they are picked.

In addition to 20 possible trait synergies you can add to your TFT Set 11 board, changes were made to PvE Stages. Replacing the normal crew are Cupcakes and a Party Crab. As the name suggests, Party Crab drops extra loot. And since most players will experiment when crafting end-game boards, the TFT devs included a Golden Item Remover for the duration of the game so you can move items around freely.

What are all the TFT Pengu’s Party traits?

Two TFT traits from Set One to Set 10 were added to Pengu’s Party, totaling 20 possible traits that mash together with Set 11 Inkborn Fables traits. Abilities and Primatic abilities are subject to change before Pengu’s Party officially drops into live servers on June 12 through Patch 14.12.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set One

Imperial ability : At the start of combat, one random champion holding an item gains 80 percent bonus damage.

: At the start of combat, one random champion holding an item gains 80 percent bonus damage. Imperial Prismatic ability : At the start of combat, two random champions holding an item gain 80 percent bonus damage.

: At the start of combat, two random champions holding an item gain 80 percent bonus damage. Phantom ability : At the start of combat, “X” random enemy units have health reduced to 30 percent of maximum health.

: At the start of combat, “X” random enemy units have health reduced to 30 percent of maximum health. Phantom Prismatic ability: At the start of combat, “X” random enemy units have health reduced to 100 HP.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Two

Mountain ability : At the start of combat, units in the two Mountain-shaded Hexes gain 400 Shield and bonus HP.

: At the start of combat, units in the two Mountain-shaded Hexes gain 400 Shield and bonus HP. Mountain Prismatic ability : At the start of combat, units in the two Mountain-shaded Hexes gain a 600 Shield and bonus HP.

: At the start of combat, units in the two Mountain-shaded Hexes gain a 600 Shield and bonus HP. Glacial ability: Gain a Galcial Mallet to equip on a champion. The unit equipped has a 25 percent chance to stun an enemy target for one second and deal 100 bonus magic damage.

Gain a Galcial Mallet to equip on a champion. The unit equipped has a 25 percent chance to stun an enemy target for one second and deal 100 bonus magic damage. Glacial Prismatic ability: Gain three Galcial Mallets to equip on champions. The units equipped have a 25 percent chance to stun an enemy target for one second and deal 400 bonus magic damage.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Three

Mech-Pilot ability : Choose a pilot with the Pilot Selector tool to become a mini-Mech. The mini-Mech has the pilot’s traits and items and gains a percent of the pilot’s attack damage and maximum health. When the Mech dies, the pilot is ejected with 45 percent of their maximum health.

: Choose a pilot with the Pilot Selector tool to become a mini-Mech. The mini-Mech has the pilot’s traits and items and gains a percent of the pilot’s attack damage and maximum health. When the Mech dies, the pilot is ejected with 45 percent of their maximum health. Mech-Pilot Prismatic ability : Choose a pilot with the Pilot Selector tool ,and the two nearest units join the pilot within the Mech. The Mech has the pilot’s traits and items and gains a percent of the pilot’s attack damage and maximum health. When the Mech dies, the pilot and other units are ejected with 45 percent of their maximum health.

: Choose a pilot with the Pilot Selector tool ,and the two nearest units join the pilot within the Mech. The Mech has the pilot’s traits and items and gains a percent of the pilot’s attack damage and maximum health. When the Mech dies, the pilot and other units are ejected with 45 percent of their maximum health. Rebel ability : At the start of combat, your team gains a 150 Shield and five percent bonus damage for each adjacent ally.

: At the start of combat, your team gains a 150 Shield and five percent bonus damage for each adjacent ally. Rebel Prismatic ability: At the start of combat, your team gains a 350 Shield and 10 percent bonus damage for each adjacent ally.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Four

Elderwood ability : Every two seconds during combat, your team gains five armor and magic resistance, along with three percent attack damage and ability power. This effect stacks up to five times.

: Every two seconds during combat, your team gains five armor and magic resistance, along with three percent attack damage and ability power. This effect stacks up to five times. Elderwood Prismatic ability : Every two seconds during combat, your team gains 12 armor and magic resistance, along with seven percent attack damage and ability power. This effect stacks up to five times.

: Every two seconds during combat, your team gains 12 armor and magic resistance, along with seven percent attack damage and ability power. This effect stacks up to five times. The Boss ability : Gain and equip a champion with Sett’s The Boss Knuckles. When the equipped unit drops below 60 percent health, they leave combat and do sit-ups. Each sit-up restores 10 maximum health and grants 20 percent attack speed.

: Gain and equip a champion with Sett’s The Boss Knuckles. When the equipped unit drops below 60 percent health, they leave combat and do sit-ups. Each sit-up restores 10 maximum health and grants 20 percent attack speed. The Boss Prismatic ability: Gain and equip a champion with Sett’s The Boss Knuckles. When the equipped unit drops below 60 percent health, they leave combat and do sit-ups. Each sit-up restores 10 maximum health and grants 60 percent attack speed.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Five

Hellion ability : Upon the first three champions perishing, a one-star copy of the units called a Doppelhellion leaps from a portal and joins the fight.

: Upon the first three champions perishing, a one-star copy of the units called a Doppelhellion leaps from a portal and joins the fight. Hellion Prismatic ability : Upon the first nine champions perishing, a one-star copy of the units called a Doppelhellion leaps from a portal and joins the fight.

: Upon the first nine champions perishing, a one-star copy of the units called a Doppelhellion leaps from a portal and joins the fight. Coven ability : The champion nearest the center of your team on the board becomes the Coven Leader, gaining 40 ability power and mana.

: The champion nearest the center of your team on the board becomes the Coven Leader, gaining 40 ability power and mana. Coven Prismatic ability: The champion nearest the center of your team on the board becomes the Coven Leader, gaining 80 ability power and mana.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Six

Socialite ability : At the start of combat, the champion standing in the Socialite Hex gains 15 percent bonus damage and five mana per second.

: At the start of combat, the champion standing in the Socialite Hex gains 15 percent bonus damage and five mana per second. Socialite Prismatic ability : At the start of combat, the champion standing in the two Socialite Hexes gains 40 percent bonus damage, five mana per second, and 15 percent Omnivamp.

: At the start of combat, the champion standing in the two Socialite Hexes gains 40 percent bonus damage, five mana per second, and 15 percent Omnivamp. Yordle ability : After each combat round, gain a one-, two-, or three-cost champion from your highest activated trait for free.

: After each combat round, gain a one-, two-, or three-cost champion from your highest activated trait for free. Yordle Prismatic ability: If you have “X” or more three-star champions, gain Yordle Lord. A Yordle Lord is Veigar and his Furyhorns crashing Pengu’s Party.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Seven

Trainer ability : Summmon Nomsy. After combat, the three champions closest to Nomsy feed her one Snax per Star level, adding health and ability power. Nomsy’s Star level increases every 25 Snax.

: Summmon Nomsy. After combat, the three champions closest to Nomsy feed her one Snax per Star level, adding health and ability power. Nomsy’s Star level increases every 25 Snax. Trainer Prismatic ability : Nomsy’s ability deals 150 percent bonus damage.

: Nomsy’s ability deals 150 percent bonus damage. Shimmerscale ability : Gain a Goldmancers Staff and Draven’s Axe at specific Stages. Bench a champion to remove the Shimmerscale item.

: Gain a Goldmancers Staff and Draven’s Axe at specific Stages. Bench a champion to remove the Shimmerscale item. Shimmerscale Prismatic ability: Gan a Crown of Champions in addition to the other two Shimmerscale items.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Eight

Laser Corps ability : Your team gains Laser Drones. When a champion attacks or is hit by an attack, their Drone deals 25 magic damage to the target (0.4 cooldown). Laser Drones are reassigned to another ally upon death.

: Your team gains Laser Drones. When a champion attacks or is hit by an attack, their Drone deals 25 magic damage to the target (0.4 cooldown). Laser Drones are reassigned to another ally upon death. Laser Corps Prismatic ability : Your team gains Laser Drones. When a champion attacks or is hit by an attack, their Drone deals 25 magic damage to the target (0.4 cooldown). All units gain an additional Drone. Laser Drones are reassigned to another ally upon death.

: Your team gains Laser Drones. When a champion attacks or is hit by an attack, their Drone deals 25 magic damage to the target (0.4 cooldown). All units gain an additional Drone. Laser Drones are reassigned to another ally upon death. Mascot ability : Your team heals 1.5 percent of maximum health every two seconds. Upon a champion’s perishing, they appear on the sideline of the board and cheer your team on adding one percent health.

: Your team heals 1.5 percent of maximum health every two seconds. Upon a champion’s perishing, they appear on the sideline of the board and cheer your team on adding one percent health. Mascot Prismatic ability: Your team heals six percent of maximum health every two seconds. Upon a champion’s perishing, they appear on the sideline of the board and cheer your team on adding 1.5 percent health.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set Nine

Shurima ability : At the start of combat, your strongest champion Ascends after eight seconds, gaining 25 percent maximum health and 40 percent attack speed.

: At the start of combat, your strongest champion Ascends after eight seconds, gaining 25 percent maximum health and 40 percent attack speed. Shurima Prismatic ability : At the start of combat, your strongest champion Ascends immediately, gaining 25 percent maximum health and 40 percent attack speed.

: At the start of combat, your strongest champion Ascends immediately, gaining 25 percent maximum health and 40 percent attack speed. Bilgewater ability : Your team’s attacks and abilities mark enemy champions. A cannonball strikes all marked enemies after 1.5 seconds and deals 75 plus 30 percent damage dealt as physical damage.

: Your team’s attacks and abilities mark enemy champions. A cannonball strikes all marked enemies after 1.5 seconds and deals 75 plus 30 percent damage dealt as physical damage. Bilgewater Prismatic ability: Your team’s attacks and abilities mark enemy champions. A cannonball strikes all marked enemies after 1.5 seconds and deals 130 plus 40 percent damage dealt as physical damage. Every “X” cannonball is replaced with a Treasure Chest that drops gold.

Pengu’s Party traits from TFT Set 10

Disco ability : Summon a Disco ball. At the start of combat, allies next to the Disco ball gain five percent attack speed and two percent maximum health.

: Summon a Disco ball. At the start of combat, allies next to the Disco ball gain five percent attack speed and two percent maximum health. Disco Prismatic ability : Summon two Disco balls. At the start of combat, allies next to the Disco ball gain 20 percent attack speed and four percent maximum health.

: Summon two Disco balls. At the start of combat, allies next to the Disco ball gain 20 percent attack speed and four percent maximum health. Jazz ability : For each active trait, not counting Unique traits, your team gains one percent bonus health and one percent bonus damage.

: For each active trait, not counting Unique traits, your team gains one percent bonus health and one percent bonus damage. Jazz Prismatic ability: For each active trait, not counting Unique traits, your team gains four percent bonus health and four percent bonus damage.

When does TFT Pengu’s Party start and end?

The new TFT game mode Pengu’s Party and the five-year Bash will drop into live servers on June 12 through Patch 14.12. It is available to play within PBE servers leading up to the live launch. The temporary TFT game mode Pengu’s Party will end on July 15.

