How TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship works

Riot Games is set to showcase the first Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown, formerly known as the World Championship, featuring 32 players from around the globe competing for a title and a slice of the $456,000 total prize pool.

When is the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown?

Three days of intense competition. Image via Riot Games

The first Tactician’s Crown under the new TFT esports system will run from July 12 to 14. No times have been revealed at time of writing, but we do know that the main broadcast is filming in Spain. For viewers in North America, like myself, this likely means start times will be early in the morning. Any details on start times will be updated here when Riot releases more details about the first Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown.

How do seeds work for the Inkborn Fables Tacitician’s Crown?

Each of the four pan-regions—Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China—has eight seeds. Seeding for the new World Championship known as the Tactician’s Crown is different from previous TFT Words tournaments. Many players and viewers weren’t happy about the pan-regional changes, especially in North America. But no issues have arisen during the Tactician’s Cup tournaments and it should remain that way leading up to the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown.

What is the format for Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown?

Much like past TFT World Championships, the competition will take place over three days. No players are cut after the first day and points from day one carry over into day two. Only the top eight will advance to day three, though. The winner of the Set 11 Tactician’s Crown will have to secure a first-place lobby finish on day three since the playoffs feature a Checkmate format with a point threshold of 20.

What is the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown prize pool?

First place takes home $150,000. Image via Riot Games

The total prize pool for the TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown is $456,000. First place will take home $150,000 in addition to the first Tactician’s Crown title, and second place earns $75,000. Third earns $25,000 and a fourth-place finisher will walk away with $20,000. After the top four, earnings drop to around $10,000, with a minimum of $2,500 getting awarded to the player who finishes last.

