TFT Pengu character with teary eyes.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

How TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship works

Out with the old and in with the new World Championship.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 24, 2024 02:05 pm

Riot Games is set to showcase the first Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown, formerly known as the World Championship, featuring 32 players from around the globe competing for a title and a slice of the $456,000 total prize pool. 

Recommended Videos

When is the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown?

TFT symbol for Set 11 Tactician's Crown World Championship
Three days of intense competition. Image via Riot Games

The first Tactician’s Crown under the new TFT esports system will run from July 12 to 14. No times have been revealed at time of writing, but we do know that the main broadcast is filming in Spain. For viewers in North America, like myself, this likely means start times will be early in the morning. Any details on start times will be updated here when Riot releases more details about the first Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown. 

How do seeds work for the Inkborn Fables Tacitician’s Crown?

Each of the four pan-regions—Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China—has eight seeds. Seeding for the new World Championship known as the Tactician’s Crown is different from previous TFT Words tournaments. Many players and viewers weren’t happy about the pan-regional changes, especially in North America. But no issues have arisen during the Tactician’s Cup tournaments and it should remain that way leading up to the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown. 

What is the format for Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown?

Much like past TFT World Championships, the competition will take place over three days. No players are cut after the first day and points from day one carry over into day two. Only the top eight will advance to day three, though. The winner of the Set 11 Tactician’s Crown will have to secure a first-place lobby finish on day three since the playoffs feature a Checkmate format with a point threshold of 20.

What is the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown prize pool?

TFT Tactician's Crown prize pool breakdown
First place takes home $150,000. Image via Riot Games

The total prize pool for the TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown is $456,000. First place will take home $150,000 in addition to the first Tactician’s Crown title, and second place earns $75,000. Third earns $25,000 and a fourth-place finisher will walk away with $20,000. After the top four, earnings drop to around $10,000, with a minimum of $2,500 getting awarded to the player who finishes last.  

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article TFT Patch 14.11 early notes for Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Illaoi charging up her spell in TFT
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Patch 14.11 early notes for Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 23, 2024
Read Article When does TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables season end?
Sett showing off muscles
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
When does TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables season end?
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 23, 2024
Read Article What is TFT 5-year Bash and when can I play it?
TFT Tacticians and champions celebrating five year birthday event
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
What is TFT 5-year Bash and when can I play it?
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article TFT Patch 14.11 early notes for Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Illaoi charging up her spell in TFT
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Patch 14.11 early notes for Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 23, 2024
Read Article When does TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables season end?
Sett showing off muscles
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
When does TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables season end?
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 23, 2024
Read Article What is TFT 5-year Bash and when can I play it?
TFT Tacticians and champions celebrating five year birthday event
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
What is TFT 5-year Bash and when can I play it?
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.