Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
TFT Choncc holding gold
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

All TFT Worlds Set 11 players at Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown

Four pan-regions are competing for the 2024 TFT World Championhsip title.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 7, 2024 02:00 pm

Tacticians battled for a Teamfight Tactics Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship seed from July 5 to 7 at the regional Golden Spatula tournaments. Here’s every player from the four regions competing at Set 11 Worlds. 

Recommended Videos

How TFT Worlds seeds work for Inkborn Fables Set 11

All TFT Set 11 Americas tournaments listed
The Americas TFT Set 11 roadmap. Image via Riot Games.

Each of the four regions has eight seeds, totaling 32 players competing at the Set 11 World Championship. Tacticians qualified for a TFT Worlds seed through the regional Golden Spatula finals, Qualifier Points, and best average points (AVP) from Cup and Spatula tournaments. 

Here’s an example of how players in the Americas region earned a spot at the Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship. 

  • Four slots: Top four finishers at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament
  • One slot: Best AVP finalist at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament.
  • Three slots: One to each region for the player with the highest qualifier points earned from playing in Tactian’s Cups and Americas Golden Spatula

Moving forward for TFT Set 12, it will be seven seeds per pan-region. The four extra seeds will be awarded to the “top three pan-regions from the previous set championship,” according to Riot, and the winner of the previous set if they made it to the Golden Spatula pan-regional finals. 

All EMEA TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

All TFT Set 11 EMEA players competing at Worlds
EMEA looking stacked heading into Worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Germany Wet Jungler (Qualifier Points)
  • Kyrgyzstan Arzoo (Qualifier Points)
  • Germany Sologesang (Qualifier Points)
  • France Tarteman (AVP)
  • Poland Kubixon (Rising Legend Finals)
  • France Clemoulahagra (Rising Legend Finals)
  • France Double61 (Rising Legend Finals)
  • France Canbizz (Rising Legend Finals)

All Americas TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

  • NA Socks (Qualifier Points)
  • LAS Maikel (Qualifier Points)
  • BR Bapzera (Qualfier Points)
  • NA Grea (Americas Golden Spatula)
  • BR Eusouolucas (Americas Golden Spatula)
  • NA Pockygom (Americas Golden Spatula)
  • NA Dishsoap (Americas Golden Spatula)
  • NA Wasianiverson (Americas Golden Spatula)

All APAC TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

  • Vietnam Asta1 (Qualifier Points)
  • South Korea Dr OH (Qualifier Points)
  • Taiwan MoGG (Qualifier Points)
  • Australia Kahdei (Qualifier Points)
  • Singapore Steppy (Golden Spatula)
  • South Korea Binteum (Golden Spatula)
  • Taiwan Jazlatte (Golden Spatula)
  • Japan Title (AVP)

All China TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

  • A Hao
  • QiYuan
  • TianLong
  • LiShao
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

All final slots for the TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship will be updated once regional and pan-regional tournaments have ended.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin