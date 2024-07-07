All TFT Worlds Set 11 players at Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown

Tacticians battled for a Teamfight Tactics Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship seed from July 5 to 7 at the regional Golden Spatula tournaments. Here’s every player from the four regions competing at Set 11 Worlds.

How TFT Worlds seeds work for Inkborn Fables Set 11

The Americas TFT Set 11 roadmap. Image via Riot Games.

Each of the four regions has eight seeds, totaling 32 players competing at the Set 11 World Championship. Tacticians qualified for a TFT Worlds seed through the regional Golden Spatula finals, Qualifier Points, and best average points (AVP) from Cup and Spatula tournaments.

Here’s an example of how players in the Americas region earned a spot at the Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship.

Four slots : Top four finishers at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament

: Top four finishers at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament One slot : Best AVP finalist at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament.

: Best AVP finalist at the Americas Golden Spatula tournament. Three slots: One to each region for the player with the highest qualifier points earned from playing in Tactian’s Cups and Americas Golden Spatula

Moving forward for TFT Set 12, it will be seven seeds per pan-region. The four extra seeds will be awarded to the “top three pan-regions from the previous set championship,” according to Riot, and the winner of the previous set if they made it to the Golden Spatula pan-regional finals.

All EMEA TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

EMEA looking stacked heading into Worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Germany Wet Jungler (Qualifier Points)

Kyrgyzstan Arzoo (Qualifier Points)

Germany Sologesang (Qualifier Points)

France Tarteman (AVP)

Poland Kubixon (Rising Legend Finals)

France Clemoulahagra (Rising Legend Finals)

France Double61 (Rising Legend Finals)

France Canbizz (Rising Legend Finals)

All Americas TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

NA Socks (Qualifier Points)

LAS Maikel (Qualifier Points)

BR Bapzera (Qualfier Points)

NA Grea (Americas Golden Spatula)

BR Eusouolucas (Americas Golden Spatula)

NA Pockygom (Americas Golden Spatula)

NA Dishsoap (Americas Golden Spatula)

NA Wasianiverson (Americas Golden Spatula)

All APAC TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

Vietnam Asta1 (Qualifier Points)

South Korea Dr OH (Qualifier Points)

Taiwan MoGG (Qualifier Points)

Australia Kahdei (Qualifier Points)

Singapore Steppy (Golden Spatula)

South Korea Binteum (Golden Spatula)

Taiwan Jazlatte (Golden Spatula)

Japan Title (AVP)

All China TFT players compeitng at 2024 Worlds

A Hao

QiYuan

TianLong

LiShao

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

All final slots for the TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship will be updated once regional and pan-regional tournaments have ended.

