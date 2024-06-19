All TFT Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup 3 standings and scores

Organized play in Teamfight Tactics is finally heating up with the last Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician’s Cup tournament, determining who will compete in the Americas Golden Spatula tournament. From the third Tactician’s Trials to the final Cup of Set 11, here are the standings and scores.
What were the TFT Set 11 Americas Tacitcian’s Trials 3 standings?
The final Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials tournament ran from June 15 to 17, with 54 tacticians advancing to the Americas’ third TFT Tactician’s Cup that’s scheduled to take place from June 21 to 23. Trials feature 570 players from NA, Brazil, and LATAM. Only the top 54 from day three advanced.
Top 54 TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Trials 3 day three scores
All scores and players are listed in order from first to 54.
|TFT Americas tactician
|Day 3 Tactician Trials points
|RFG JasonLin
|41
|Robinsongz
|40
|Chirrrrrrrup
|39
|Milk
|38
|xLeeo
|38
|Emily Wang
|28
|Lab 018birgiri
|38
|TSphere
|37
|Xbm0ts
|36
|dink my oiter
|35
|
|salty
|35
|Ayy Rick
|35
|Lab 004Rain
|34
|gravyboop
|34
|I Nain I
|34
|CookiesOP
|33
|11Lumin
|33
|Solduri
|33
|Groxie
|33
|Hanneko
|33
|
|TorontoTokyoTFT
|33
|Brucelolll
|32
|Neonify
|32
|Degree
|32
|Chengo TFT
|32
|Ala
|32
|nxte
|32
|Jason Hu234
|32
|dudu
|32
|junglebook1
|32
|
|DUSKiagoraJose
|32
|seihunkim
|31
|ymdn
|31
|XtheFarmerX
|31
|roffs
|31
|Anx TFT
|31
|Ankalli
|31
|Phoenixaa
|31
|Slayingshot
|31
|FNC Kiyoon
|30
|
|Salad
|30
|LilTop
|30
|JosneyQT
|30
|Ladyluck
|30
|dallasyes
|30
|Lmilio
|29
|DXN
|29
|tintt
|29
|Kennethhh
|29
|Pizza TFT
|29
|Riverx
|29
|TheMagykal
|29
|ohmy90
|29
|pannyandrew
|29
Top players that didn’t make the top 54 Tactician Trials 3 day three cut included k3soju, KurumX, robivankenob, Dinodan, Voids1n, and Kindlegem.
What’s important about the TFT Tactician’s Cup 3 tournament?
The introduction of pan-regional regions for TFT Set 11 organized play changed the number of Worlds seeds for NA, Brazil, and LATAM. Getting to the Americas Golden Spatula is every player’s goal, as the regional final tournament will determine who advances to the Tactician’s Crown (formerly known as the World Championship).
Placements within the Tactician’s Cup tournaments also matter. The players with the highest qualifying points from each region across the three Cup tournaments and the Golden Spatula (who aren’t already seeded) earn an Inborn Fables Tactician’s Crown seed.
When does TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup start?
The third and final Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup tournament will start on June 21 at around 3pm CT. Players will compete for three days, with the top four earning a direct invite to the TFT Set 11 Americas Golden Spatula tournament.