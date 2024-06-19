Forgot password
All TFT Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup 3 standings and scores

Placements matter.
Published: Jun 19, 2024 12:09 pm

Organized play in Teamfight Tactics is finally heating up with the last Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician’s Cup tournament, determining who will compete in the Americas Golden Spatula tournament. From the third Tactician’s Trials to the final Cup of Set 11, here are the standings and scores.

What were the TFT Set 11 Americas Tacitcian’s Trials 3 standings?

Galio in a defensive stance
Who made the cut? Image via Riot Games

The final Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials tournament ran from June 15 to 17, with 54 tacticians advancing to the Americas’ third TFT Tactician’s Cup that’s scheduled to take place from June 21 to 23. Trials feature 570 players from NA, Brazil, and LATAM. Only the top 54 from day three advanced.

Top 54 TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Trials 3 day three scores

All scores and players are listed in order from first to 54.

TFT Americas tacticianDay 3 Tactician Trials points
RFG JasonLin41
Robinsongz40
Chirrrrrrrup39
Milk38
xLeeo38
Emily Wang28
Lab 018birgiri38
TSphere37
Xbm0ts36
dink my oiter35
salty 35
Ayy Rick35
Lab 004Rain34
gravyboop34
I Nain I34
CookiesOP33
11Lumin33
Solduri33
Groxie33
Hanneko33
TorontoTokyoTFT33
Brucelolll32
Neonify32
Degree32
Chengo TFT32
Ala32
nxte32
Jason Hu23432
dudu32
junglebook132
DUSKiagoraJose32
seihunkim31
ymdn31
XtheFarmerX31
roffs31
Anx TFT31
Ankalli 31
Phoenixaa31
Slayingshot31
FNC Kiyoon30
Salad30
LilTop30
JosneyQT30
Ladyluck30
dallasyes30
Lmilio29
DXN29
tintt29
Kennethhh29
Pizza TFT29
Riverx29
TheMagykal29
ohmy9029
pannyandrew29

Top players that didn’t make the top 54 Tactician Trials 3 day three cut included k3soju, KurumX, robivankenob, Dinodan, Voids1n, and Kindlegem.

What’s important about the TFT Tactician’s Cup 3 tournament?

The introduction of pan-regional regions for TFT Set 11 organized play changed the number of Worlds seeds for NA, Brazil, and LATAM. Getting to the Americas Golden Spatula is every player’s goal, as the regional final tournament will determine who advances to the Tactician’s Crown (formerly known as the World Championship).

Placements within the Tactician’s Cup tournaments also matter. The players with the highest qualifying points from each region across the three Cup tournaments and the Golden Spatula (who aren’t already seeded) earn an Inborn Fables Tactician’s Crown seed.

When does TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup start?

The third and final Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup tournament will start on June 21 at around 3pm CT. Players will compete for three days, with the top four earning a direct invite to the TFT Set 11 Americas Golden Spatula tournament.

