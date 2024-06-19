All TFT Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup 3 standings and scores

Organized play in Teamfight Tactics is finally heating up with the last Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician’s Cup tournament, determining who will compete in the Americas Golden Spatula tournament. From the third Tactician’s Trials to the final Cup of Set 11, here are the standings and scores.

What were the TFT Set 11 Americas Tacitcian’s Trials 3 standings?

Who made the cut? Image via Riot Games

The final Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials tournament ran from June 15 to 17, with 54 tacticians advancing to the Americas’ third TFT Tactician’s Cup that’s scheduled to take place from June 21 to 23. Trials feature 570 players from NA, Brazil, and LATAM. Only the top 54 from day three advanced.

Top 54 TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Trials 3 day three scores

All scores and players are listed in order from first to 54.

TFT Americas tactician Day 3 Tactician Trials points RFG JasonLin 41 Robinsongz 40 Chirrrrrrrup 39 Milk 38 xLeeo 38 Emily Wang 28 Lab 018birgiri 38 TSphere 37 Xbm0ts 36 dink my oiter 35 salty 35 Ayy Rick 35 Lab 004Rain 34 gravyboop 34 I Nain I 34 CookiesOP 33 11Lumin 33 Solduri 33 Groxie 33 Hanneko 33 TorontoTokyoTFT 33 Brucelolll 32 Neonify 32 Degree 32 Chengo TFT 32 Ala 32 nxte 32 Jason Hu234 32 dudu 32 junglebook1 32 DUSKiagoraJose 32 seihunkim 31 ymdn 31 XtheFarmerX 31 roffs 31 Anx TFT 31 Ankalli 31 Phoenixaa 31 Slayingshot 31 FNC Kiyoon 30 Salad 30 LilTop 30 JosneyQT 30 Ladyluck 30 dallasyes 30 Lmilio 29 DXN 29 tintt 29 Kennethhh 29 Pizza TFT 29 Riverx 29 TheMagykal 29 ohmy90 29 pannyandrew 29

Top players that didn’t make the top 54 Tactician Trials 3 day three cut included k3soju, KurumX, robivankenob, Dinodan, Voids1n, and Kindlegem.

What’s important about the TFT Tactician’s Cup 3 tournament?

The introduction of pan-regional regions for TFT Set 11 organized play changed the number of Worlds seeds for NA, Brazil, and LATAM. Getting to the Americas Golden Spatula is every player’s goal, as the regional final tournament will determine who advances to the Tactician’s Crown (formerly known as the World Championship).

Placements within the Tactician’s Cup tournaments also matter. The players with the highest qualifying points from each region across the three Cup tournaments and the Golden Spatula (who aren’t already seeded) earn an Inborn Fables Tactician’s Crown seed.

When does TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup start?

The third and final Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup tournament will start on June 21 at around 3pm CT. Players will compete for three days, with the top four earning a direct invite to the TFT Set 11 Americas Golden Spatula tournament.

